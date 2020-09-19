Turn over a new leaf in the Italian forests

Trentino's combination of mountains, fresh air and restorative streams is a tonic for the soul, says Sarah Marshall

There are three ways to hug a tree, in case you've ever wondered.

First you must stand with your legs wide open, instructs self-declared 'forest fairy' Margherita De Carli. Wrapping her arms around a larch tree in the Coler area of Trentino's Val di Rabbi, she closes her eyes and breathes deeply as if in a yogic trance, pressing her solar plexus against the scaly bark.

The other two options?

Reversing the pose, strap yourself to the evergreen - reminiscent of an Eighties environmental protester, or simply lean against its towering trunk, arms neatly folded into the small of your back.

The choice, explains Margherita, is completely personal. Making love to nature has frequently been proposed as a tonic for troubled times. At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Icelandic Forest Service urged people to go out and hug trees as a curative for social distancing blues. Tree crushers worldwide were invited to unite with the hashtag #knusumtre, posting their clinches with conifers on social media.

Margherita's tree hugging tuition is the culmination of a new forest trail, where hikers are encouraged to walk barefoot over a bed of bouncy pinecones to improve posture and wade through streams to boost circulation.

Margherita De Carli, the forest fairy, hugging a tree

Historically, these forests have always been a valuable commodity. A network of medieval castles and fortresses is testimony to fierce battles fought over the region, when armies from the Republic of Venice would come to steal timber for building ships.

Lying at the heart of the Italian Alps, sandwiched between the Dolomites and Lake Garda, Trentino is one of Italy's five semi-autonomous states; a 2.5-hour drive from the closest airport in Verona, it feels pleasingly remote.

Wooden chalets wind around frescoed stone churches in the Val di Sole, where I base myself in the village of Cogolo, at the entrance to Stelvio National Park. Cow bells peal from valleys bristling with conifers and sunbeams strike sawtooth peaks like roving spotlights. But even more dramatic is the air - so fresh and pure, it's a shock to breathe.

Although charming in warm weather, the region is best known for its ski resorts. Yet a question mark still hangs over what the future might hold. Europe's coronavirus outbreak supposedly started in neighbouring Lombardy, decimating Italy and resulting in a lockdown so fiercely policed, residents were unable to leave their homes for several weeks.

Fears for the winter season have, however, been softened by a successful summer. Mountain guide Giacomo tells me many Italians have discovered the mountains for the first time this year - hiking along trails scented with wild thyme, waking up in 3,500m-high cabins as the sun paints ranges pink, or searching for ibex between forests and clouds.

Food is also one of the area's main attractions. Apple orchards and vineyards line the valleys, and rifugi (mountain huts) serve local creations such as canederli (bread dumplings), grilled Casolet cheese and grappa infused with sweet spruce needles.

At Lo Scoiattolo refugio in the Val di Pejo, I eat fat, meaty porcini and delicate, buttery chanterelle mushrooms foraged from slopes in the early autumn months. Part of the Pejo 3000 ski resort, the mountain restaurant is participating in a scheme to become the first plastic-free ski area in the world. Straws and packaging have been replaced with environmentally-friendly alternatives, and solar panels have been fitted to the roof.

Trentino boasts an array of elegant sparkling wines which make Prosecco taste like lemonade, but the region's real liquid gold flows from its Alpine springs.

Since the 19th century, people have come here to drink healing waters, and 16th century documents refer to the restorative powers of the Pej baths.

Inside the clinical spa, where doctors can prescribe a programme of treatments and water consumption, I'm wrapped in a thick cocoon of warm mud infused with muscle-easing minerals, and I lie in a bath so highly concentrated with skin-tickling natural gases, it takes my breath away.

Walking through woodlands later that evening, I'm struck by the enormity and enchantment of it all. A world away from big bad wolves and grumpy bears, there's a reason fairy-tales are set in forests; in the rustling of leaves and the swaying of boughs, this is where the magic happens.

It's a notion too big, bold and overwhelming to grasp. So instead, I sit back and allow the forest to embrace me.