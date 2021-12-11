Ward off the cold with these warming comfort dishes

The tree is up, the lights are twinkling and we can feel that nip in the air every time we step outside our house into the wintry cold. Christmas is just around the corner and it’s always a busy time when it comes to food: planning the big feast is a group effort in our family. I’m often asked about my best tips for cooking Christmas dinner and the top tip I suggest is one my mum handed down to me — to delegate.