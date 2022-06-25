Welcome to NI’s queer business revolution
To celebrate Pride month, Damian Kerlin speaks to queer business owners on what it’s like to own and run their companies, what being LGBTQ+ means to them, and what, if any, are its advantages in business
Damian Kerlin
It happens every June like clockwork — the rainbows come out (pun intended). Suddenly, major brands and stores are filled with multi-coloured displays and clothes emblazoned with “Love Is Love” and other slogans of the LGBTQ+ rights movement.