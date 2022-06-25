Welcome to NI’s queer business revolution

To celebrate Pride month, Damian Kerlin speaks to queer business owners on what it’s like to own and run their companies, what being LGBTQ+ means to them, and what, if any, are its advantages in business

Gary Connolly Close and Nigel Close of Memento Floral Design on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast

Damian Kerlin Sat 25 Jun 2022 at 08:00