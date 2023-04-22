When the stars align: NI amateur astronomers on their passion for the night’s sky

“My interest in astronomy began when I saw a great comet in 1997 called Comet Hale-Bopp,” he says. “I saw that by accident and that changed my life forever.”

Martin (45) adds that he was “completely switched off” to astronomy prior to the sighting. That night he had met up with an old school friend and they’d gone for a drive to Maghera and had got out of the car to stretch their legs before heading home.

“We looked to the eastern sky and saw, what I call like an apparition; this incredible sight rising above the treetops to the east,” he says.

“I didn’t know what it was; it took us about 15-20 minutes of staring at it in awe. It was kind of like frightening looking, but it was also incredible. It looked like it shouldn’t have been there, it was something unique. My friend caught on what it was because he was watching the news earlier and he realised it was Comet Hale-Bopp.

“The shock and awe of seeing that object just blew me away, and I fell in love with the night sky and particularly with comets since seeing it. That was a once-in-a-20-year possibility.”

Martin McKenna with his four-legged friend Roua

Martin, who is also an avid storm chaser, loves stargazing for a number of reasons, including the opportunity it presents to witness something awe-inspiring unfold in the natural world.

“You never know when that incredible event is going to happen,” he says.

“Sometimes they are predicable, sometimes they are completely unpredictable, and it’s the unpredictable events, we call them transient events, that I live for: things like great comets, meteor showers, fireballs, the aurora borealis. Things like that suddenly happen and change the brightness or explode in the sky and vanish again, and that’s the stuff that just lures me out every time. But not only that, it’s just the tranquillity of the experience, the peace of mind, that connection with nature and the universe, and seeing the bigger picture.”

After seeing Comet Hale-Bopp, Martin was stargazing during a frosty night when he had an epiphany.

“The sky was incredible, really dark and clear, and I was shocked by the amount of stars that I was seeing,” he recalls.

“It suddenly hit me: why do I not know the names of these stars? And I felt this compulsion to learn the constellations and the names of the stars and I made a vow that night that I wanted to know the sky so well that if a new star appeared, I’d be able to recognise it instantly.”

Photo by Martin McKenna

So, the following day, Martin went to the local library and took out an astronomy book and began his studies.

“It took around six months before I learnt every constellation and star in the sky. It was great fun and it has stood by me to this day, that sort of solid foundation,” he says.

“You never forget. It’s like driving a car or riding a bike, you never forget the stars no matter where you go in the world, you recognise them instantly. It’s an incredible feeling, very satisfying.”

And to astronomy newbies , Martin offers this advice: “Work from the naked eye first, because not everybody can afford a telescope or may be scared to commit to one. The naked eye is still one of the best tools and some of the most spectacular stuff happens with it.

“Learn some of the brighter stars in the sky and some of the basic constellations using a planisphere for example, it shows you the way around the sky or you can use an app on your phone.

“There’s one called Stellarium that you can download and it’ll show you the whole sky. That’s just one of many, it’s a popular one that astronomers use. It’s free and it will show you the constellations, and it names every object you see and tells you the history of the constellations.”

Photo by Martin McKenna

After that, Martin suggests buying a pair of 10x50mm binoculars to view galaxies such as Andromeda, and other things that are invisible to the naked eye, before moving on to purchase a telescope.

Has the amateur astronomer ever encountered anything he couldn’t explain?

“No, I’m still waiting for that,” he replies. “I was hoping to see something like that over the last 20 years, but I haven’t yet.

“Over the last year, I have seen some strange things in the sky that turned out to be man-made objects, like Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites. These are the satellites that are dominating the night sky at the minute and sometimes you see these fuselages that come off the rockets being launched, and they are falling through the atmosphere and you see them coming down. They are very unusual looking, I’d say they probably trigger some UFO reports. Other than that, there’s nothing I can’t explain. I live in hope.”

Zuri Gray, a PhD student at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, spends her nights observing the night’s sky on the Canary Islands, where she is currently based.

Zuri Gray, PhD Student at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

The 25-year-old Donegal woman went to primary school in Falcarragh before moving to the Basque region in northern Spain where her mother is from. She moved to Northern Ireland to continue her education and did a MSci in physics with astronomy at Queen’s University, Belfast.

“After my studies, I applied for a PhD at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and I’m now in my third year and due to finish in 2024,” Zuri says.

“The title of my PhD is Polarimetry of Small Bodies of the Solar System. These small bodies encompass anything in our solar system that isn’t a planet or dwarf planet. For my research, this mostly includes asteroids and comets. I use an observational method called polarimetry.”

Zuri has had a life-long interest in STEM, particularly in all things astronomical.

“My introduction to observational astronomy was during my master’s year, where we used a small telescope to perform observations and record real data,” she says. “I’m lucky to be completing my PhD with Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, which is sited in a heritage environment with a rich scientific history. The organisation delivers internationally-recognised research into astronomy and related sciences, and vibrant educational and outreach programmes for all ages.”

As part of the programme, Zuri was given the opportunity to live and work on the Canary Islands on a one-year studentship working at the Nordic Optical Telescope (NOT), below.

Zuri Gray

“NOT is a 2.56m optical telescope in Roque de los Muchachos in La Palma,” she says. “I have now finished my training and can operate it by myself. My duties include three to four observing nights per month.

“An observing night begins around midnight. On arrival at the telescope, I check which targets have been scheduled for observation that night and make an observing plan accordingly.

“I then check whether the required instruments are mounted, refill the liquid nitrogen tank, and carry out the telescope calibrations. All telescope movements and actions are executed from within a control room.”

Zuri says she’s enjoying all that life has to offer. “It’s exciting and interesting, between seeing other telescopes and experiencing extreme weather conditions.”

Despite using an array of high-tech equipment, Zuri’s most memorable moments have been experienced through her ‘almost’ bare eyes, she says: “Modern, big telescopes usually don’t have an eyepiece and don’t give the option to observe with your bare eye. This means we typically view astronomical objects through our computer screens, which doesn’t compare to stargazing with your eyes.

“Two of the most memorable stargazing moments have happened in Roque. The first was when I saw the Pleiades star cluster through a pair of binoculars, which allowed me to see many more stars and the cluster’s famous blue glow in detail. The second was during the 2022 Geminids meteor shower, when we visited our friends at the Isaac Newton Telescope and lay on the ground to see the bright flashes.”

Post-graduation, Zuri plans to continue her studies and has her sights set on being involved in a robotic spacecraft.

“I don’t have anything lined up yet but intend to continue with my research,” she says. “I would love to work at a telescope while doing this, as I enjoy the balance of observing and researching.

“A polarimeter will be carried onboard the spacecraft of the Comet Interceptor mission in 2029.

“Hopefully my knowledge and experience might give me an opportunity to be part of this project.”

In the not-so-distant future, the stargazer is looking forward to the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which she says will peak in early May, adding: “This will coincide with an almost-dark sky and the La Palma skies will be the perfect place to view this exciting celestial event.

“There is still a lot that we don’t understand about astronomy. With constantly evolving technology, we will eventually be able to peer into the deepest corners of the universe. Its sheer size and complexity offers limitless possibilities for discovery.”

Portglenone retail worker Colleen Webb’s interest in astronomy began only a few years ago.

Colleen Webb

“I have always been intrigued by the beauty of the night sky,” she says.

“I am a photographer and a few years ago I took night photography up and I have been hooked since.

“I captured comet Neowise in 2020; this was my first time even seeing a comet let alone capturing it, so I was very excited.

“It’s definitely up there as one of my memorable moments. I also captured comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) at the end of January this year. Although not as bright or photogenic as comet Neowise, it was nice to get another comet under the belt.”

Over the past few years, Colleen (29) has photographed displays of the northern lights or the aurora borealis; sights that captivated her.

“A lot of people think you have to go to Iceland to capture these displays but this isn’t true,” she says.

“We have many beautiful displays here in Ireland. My recent memorable moment being a fantastic display on the night of Sunday, February 26. It was a G3 aurora, I’ve only ever really witnessed a G1/G2 so witnessing this amazing display was incredible, even more so as I watched it with my friends who equally are as excited as I an about the aurora.

“I witnessed beams/pillars that reached 50 degrees in height dancing across the night sky. The green and pink colours were clearly visible to the naked eye, thanks to being dark adapted. Not many people can see the glow/colours of the aurora if they don’t allow their eyes to be dark adapted.

“I remember feeling like a child on Christmas Day, I was absolutely buzzing with happiness and excitement witnessing this fantastic display.

“I love being underneath the beautiful night sky, I feel people don’t appreciate just how stunning it is.

“It’s hard to believe that these stars/constellations are billions of years old. I happily spend hours just gazing into the night sky in awe of it all.

“Also, we are lucky enough to witness noctilucent cloud displays in the summer. These displays are rare but often happen annually here. They are the highest clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere and are only seen at certain latitudes. They are bluish and silvery in colour and they can provide a beautiful display in the Northern Hemisphere, especially just after sunset/sunrise.”

Photo by Colleen Webb

As well as aurora seeking, Colleen loves to chase storms despite having a fear of thunderstorms as a child — something that she managed to overcome as a teen thanks to the support and encouragement of her late grandfather, John Frampton, who was a meteorologist and radio weather forecaster.

“So now, 14 years on, I am chasing these storms to capture and witness their anger and beauty,” Colleen says.

“The excitement for me is just unreal, it’s indescribable. Nothing beats a chase day. I could drive for miles just to witness and photograph a storm.

“Whenever there is a chance of storms I’m out on the roads. I check online for warnings issued by Convective Weather, TORRO [Tornado and Storm Research Organisation] and the Met Office. Most people hate to see weather warnings, but us storm chasers love to see them. That means it’s game on.”

The constant changes in nature means that Colleen always has her sights set on something different to witness and photograph.

“I’m looking forward to the Lyrids meteor shower as well as the Perseid meteor shower in August. Summer is approaching and I am very excited about the storm chasing season ahead. I hope to capture many storms this year, and if I am lucky, that dream tornado over a lough or lake.

“Is it bad that I am already excited for autumn and winter now for auroras as we get closer to solar maximum? And I also can’t wait for the snow.”