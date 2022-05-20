Why craft drink makers in NI couldn’t sell their produce at the place where they made it… until now, that is after recent licensing law changes
Gary Law
It must have been one of the most frustrating aspects of being a craft drinks maker: you work hard to create a product you’re really proud of, you spend a lot of money turning your distillery or brewery into a place people will want to visit, you start running tours, and then, when visitors have had an entertaining look around and ask to buy one of your products, you have to say no.