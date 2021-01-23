Why having a beauty regime seems like far too much hard work for me

I was talking to a friend the other night about how lockdown has disrupted our beauty regimes. I had to confess, for me the answer was not a lot. Bar slapping on a bit of moisturiser morning and night, I don't think I can honestly say I ever had one. Even before this all started, getting a facial, or a massage were things that only happened when someone bought me a voucher for Christmas or my birthday, never something I'd treat myself to.