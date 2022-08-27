Why that glass of rosé needn’t be the last of the summer wine… six bottles from Lidl tried and tested

Summer may seem like the perfect time to sip a glass or two of rosé, but even though the nights are drawing in, that’s no reason to shy away from the pink stuff. Yes, it’s light and crisp and just perfect for a sunny day, but as we head into autumn you’ll find it just as ideal for the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness, and a very handy partner for quite a few seasonal dishes.

It wasn’t so long ago that wine drinkers were a bit sniffy about rosé. Because it was neither white nor red it was viewed as somehow a bit naff. With the dawn of the noughties something remarkable happened. It became fun and fresh, a chic daytime drink to dally over, the wine of choice for social media’s chattering classes. And now rosé is everywhere, which really shouldn’t be surprising since it’s one of the oldest types of wine there is, having been with us since the sixth century BC.

Rosé wine is made in any country where red grapes grow, but the biggest area of production is Provence in France. Rosé differs from red wine because the grape skins are kept mixed with the juice for only a short period, which results in a light pink colour. The longer the grape skins are left to ferment with the juice, the darker the red hue becomes.

Always serve it cold, either as an aperitif or alongside spicy dishes, sushi, salads or even a burger. It’s a great accompaniment to a late season barbecue. As the days and nights get cooler, serve it slightly less chilled. And when it’s the bleak midwinter, there’s no better time to break out the rosé — it’s the wine that radiates sunshine at any time of year.

Lidl has a popular range of rosé wines at competitive prices, so I recently assembled a small team of enthusiasts to blind taste six of their bottles. Here’s what they said:

Cimarosa Australian Shiraz Rosé 12% ABV, £3.99

What the bottle reveals: The label says it’s “fruity, not too dry and highly versatile.”

What the tasters said: “Very drinkable, with flavours of strawberries and red fruit”… “A good balance of acidity and sweetness”… “Quite pleasant, with a deep colour”… “Little on the nose and a sharp, but not unpleasant after-taste”.

Score: 77/100

French Pinot Noir Rosé, 12.5% ABV, £5.99

What the bottle reveals: This wine is from the Pays d’Oc, a wine-producing region that corresponds roughly to Languedoc-Roussillon – one of the largest winegrowing areas in France.

What the tasters said: “Medium dry and light. Would be great paired with salmon”… “Just the rosé for an afternoon picnic”… “I wouldn’t mind washing down a smoked salmon bagel with it”… “Sweet smelling and light on the palate”.

Score: 82/100

Cimarosa Californian Zinfandel Rosé, 10% ABV, £4.24

What the bottle reveals: The label says it’s “fresh and not too heavy, with aromas of stewed strawberries”.

What the tasters said: “Medium sweet, would go surprisingly well with a dessert, or even a cheese board”… “It has a deep colour, with a taste of summer berries. Would be good for making a fruit cup”… “I’d pair it with a Black Forest gateau or cheesecake”… “Tastes like strawberry purée — sweet, almost syrupy”.

Score: 54/100

Baywood Fruity Rosé, 5.5% ABV, £2.49

What the bottle reveals: Made in Norfolk from imported grape juice. The label says it’s “refreshingly soft and delicate”.

What the bottle reveals: “Very light with a strong raspberry taste”… “Pretty colour but not much character”… “A watery drink that could quench a thirst with no risk of falling over afterwards”… “Thin and a bit insipid. Could almost be diluted Ribena”. Score: 40/100

Cyril et Virginie Cotes de Provence Rosé, 12.5% ABV, £8.99

What the bottle reveals: Bottled in Saint-Jean d’Ardieres, about 30km north of Lyon. Gold winner at one of the world’s largest international wine competitions, the Berliner Wine Trophy, in 2021.

What the tasters said: “Light blush pink, very well balanced, a good partner to spicy food”… “Dry, with a lovely peach colour, pleasant on the palate”… “Good balance between dry and sweet, enjoyable on its own or with food”… “Extremely palatable with flavours of soft fruits”.

Score: 92/100

Extra Dry Rosé Prosecco DOC, 11% ABV, £7.99

What the bottle reveals: A sparkling wine from Bardolino in the Veneto region, with a 2021 millesimato, which means 85% of the grapes used were from that year.

What the tasters said: “An excellent afternoon sparkler”… “A feelgood wine with super bubbles”… “Great for starting a girls’ night out”… “A delicious and quite sophisticated Prosecco, not terrifically sweet”… “Easy-to-drink fizz – once you pop you won’t want to stop”.

Score: 88/100