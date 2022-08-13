Why the Trinity City Hotel is the ideal spot to explore Dublin

It isn’t with great fondness that I remember my first trip to Dublin. It was during my school days for a sporting competition, more years back than I would care to admit. A three-hour bus journey followed by a dark, grey, wet day, defeat and then another three-hour journey back.

Happily, however, I’ve returned a number of times over the years and each time seems to be more positive than the last.

It certainly helps that it was a sunny day and that we were staying at the Trinity City Hotel, which is in a fantastic spot to explore the city.

I was impressed before I had entered through the front door as they offer valet service. In my part of the world, if someone is taking your car off you it is usually by force and they are not giving it back.

So to see a well-dressed friendly man offer to take my car and kindly park it is a bit of a culture shock.

Once inside, we looked around at the beautiful surroundings. It has a real modern and chic look which left us eager to explore the rest of the hotel.

After being given our key, we made our way to the room and were left very impressed.

There are a range of rooms in the hotel — classic, deluxe, rooms with a balcony and Georgian suites.

As we travelled as a family we had an interconnecting room, which was perfect, spaces for both adults and children.

The design in each room is very slick, urban and cool, but at the same time extremely comfortable. They are immaculately kept and have everything you could need during your stay.

Having caught a glimpse of the food when we were enjoying a drink in the lounge, we decided to stay in the hotel for dinner as opposed to venturing around the city for somewhere to eat.

It was a wise choice.

The courtyard restaurant is in keeping with the theme of the rest of the hotel — classy and homely. There is a great selection of food, with a kids menu too.

I can highly recommend Trinity’s crispy chicken wings, which came with a hot sauce, which gave them a real nice kick without feeling the urge to drink the River Liffey after.

The chargrilled dry aged eight-ounce Hereford rib eye steak also went down a treat, cooked perfectly (medium to well in my case), it was a beautifully succulent piece of meat.

We had a quiet drink in the bar which has been recently refurbished, taking in the scenes on Pearse Street.

After one drink, we decided to enjoy the beautiful summer evening in the Courtyard Garden, which is a lovely spot and would also be perfect for some al-fresco dining, something we didn’t get a chance to do but will on our next visit.

The Courtyard Garden in the Trinity City Hotel

Dublin seems to have just steadily grown over the years and has taken its place among the top European cities.

During our visit, it was a hive of activity. There seemed to be tourists from all corners of the Earth and the crowds lined the streets, with the pubs and cafes awash with activity.

It was great to see and a wonderful, friendly atmosphere to boot.

From our vantage point at the Trinity Hotel we decided to take in The Big Little Treasure Hunt in St Stephen’s Green, making the short journey from the hotel to the historic park, taking in Trinity College on the way and also spotting the statue of Molly Malone.

St Stephen's Green in Dublin

For the treasure hunt, you are given a map of the gardens and on the map there’s a series of trivia questions and facts, which you have to solve by visiting different areas of the park.

It’s a fantastic location, beautiful gardens and scenery right in the heart of an urban city and this was a fun and enlightening way to explore it.

You could easily spend a couple of hours wandering the grounds while trying to solve some of the answers (many were beyond our group).

That evening we also booked tickets to see the 25th anniversary show of Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre (also a short trip from our hotel).

The Riverdance is celebrating 25 years

It’s amazing to think this show has been running for a quarter of a century and still astounds people — the speed and the unison with which they dance is remarkable, I pulled a hamstring just watching them. It was an interval show during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest and exploded from there, launching the career of Michael Flatley.

Since then, it has become one of the most successful dance productions in the world, having been shown at over 450 venues and been seen by over 25 million people. It has even been made into an animated film. I’m sure those dance moves have been tried all over the world when people have had a few drinks in them (must have a check on YouTube) such is the popularity.

The following day we visited The National Wax Museum in Westmoreland Street, Temple Bar — Ireland’s first wax museum which was set up in 1804 by the famous Madame Tussaud.

The Wax Museum in Dublin

You will be star-struck walking around the museum with so many familiar faces within touching distance, Father Ted, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley, The Simpsons, Harry Potter and many more. You know the list is extensive when even Jedward made it!

The attention to detail is superb and it is a trip the whole family will enjoy.

Sadly, like all good things, our trip came to an end. And it is safe to say, that unlike my first ever visit to Dublin, I will certainly be looking forward to the next.