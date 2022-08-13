World Photography Day: Five top NI snappers choose their favourite pictures

Gary McParland

Gary McParland's image of the No.186 steam train

Although I am known for landscape images, I would count this shot right up there with my favourites. This is the No.186 steam train that was run by the Railway Preservation Society of Ireland from Whitehead. I had photographed this steam train on a few different occasions from a distance but wanted to get some close ups. I travelled to Portadown station and hurriedly took as many images as possible amongst the crowds gathered. This was taken just as the train was about to depart and I got a bit of luck as the driver looked back to make one last check the platform was clear. Definitely the right place at the right time. Unfortunately, I believe it has since been decommissioned.

Khara Pringle

Blue Velvet by Khara Pringle

I tend to dislike all of my photos, but this one was a happy moment for me. It was nearing the end of lockdown and the Fitzwilliam Hotel kindly let me in to shoot in an empty hotel, it was empty apart from Charlize Theron who was staying in the penthouse.

For me it was a weird environment — something akin to The Shining. The hotel was empty and my team had the run of it. We were desperate to be creative. Jacquie Martin had amazing clothes paired with bizarre coloured tights and props. I like all of my shoots to show strong women — this is a recurring theme for me; strength speaks sexiness. The beautiful model alone in a hotel: Who is she? What does she do? She doesn’t need a man, she is fabulous. Steven Aiken did the hair in this beautiful 1940s style quiff. MUA Stevie Lennox used minimal makeup. It was a dream. I shot five frames and got it on the first. Olivia Muldoon was my go-to model, she can look different in every frame.

Brendan Gallagher

A portrait of Lyra McKee by Brendan Gallagher

My photo of Lyra McKee was taken as part of Successful Belfast project. I had never met her before this portrait session, but we got on so well and had some fun looking for a space in Linen Hall Library to shoot a portrait surrounded by books.

Lyra being a writer, a library was as obvious choice and Linen Hall has some much history added in. We were worried about being asked to leave, but no one lifted their heads. I only delivered five frames from this shoot, one of which went global across the world the day after the tragic news about her. I had people messaging me from New York saying it was everywhere. As photographers, photos we take can have a life of their own and portraits, however simple, are one of the most powerful images we can create of someone.

Glenn Norwood

Lockdown Selfie by Glenn Norwood

This image Lockdown Selfie was taken in Belfast in June 2020. The Coronavirus lockdown had been in full force since late March 2020 and by late June we seen the first tentative signs of restrictions being eased. As a studio photographer this meant only one person could be in my studio at any one time. I realised this could be a great opportunity for a subject to be able to take their own picture via remote cable release. Therefore, I produced a series of Lockdown Selfies. This example is of a local Belfast girl called Sian Farai.

Chris Ibbotson

Causeway Flowers at The Giant’s Causeway by Chris Ibbotson

After a hard week at the office how does one truly relax? Do you go home, grab some beers, stop off at the take-away, put your feet up and watch TV, or do you put on your hiking boots, grab that camera and hit the road? I choose the latter, I choose life.

With so many stunning locations to see it can be difficult to choose. A coastline so full of raw beauty with its golden beaches, sweeping bays and rugged cliffs. A landscape so full of charm it brings peace and joy to young and old. A coastline with its many quaint harbours, ancient castles perched high above the ocean and hidden gems all ready to explore, with views which are truly divine. Are you ready to experience the 30m deep chasm at Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge or hike along the magnificent Causeway cliff path before finishing your walk at The Giant’s Causeway, an area filled with legend about the stories of the giant Finn McCool? The Causeway Cliffs are where I like to go to get away from it all. Take the upper path beyond the famous stones and be prepared to witness miles of truly spectacular scenery. My photo Causeway Flowers at The Giant’s Causeway was taken on July 31 2022.