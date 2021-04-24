Your new-look Belfast Telegraph now bigger and better from this Weekend

Your favourite Northern Irish newspaper is bigger and better - and will also be on sale for the entire weekend.

We've redesigned our magazine to give it a more modern look and also added eight more pages for greater value.

Local celebrities Frank Mitchell and Gráinne McCoy have come on board as new columnists - and I'm confident they will entertain you.

We've listened to our readers and created a brand new Food section, which adds new columnists Paula McIntyre, Donal Skehan, John Mulgrew and Gary Law to old favourite Joris Minne's restaurant reviews.

New section Health and Wealth focuses on maintaining - and improving - your physical and financial wellbeing. Feeling well and looking well are linked, and we've increased our beauty content to suggest skincare and cosmetic updates to put a smile on your face.

Reader interaction is paramount to Weekend and we have experts to offer assistance and guidance whatever your query. From Diarmuid Gavin's gardening solutions, to Relate NI's relationship support, to travelling in a post-Covid world, if you've a question email: askweekend@belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

And if that's not enough, we have a revamped Review in the main paper, which we've extended into a 16-page pullout, featuring a new property section.

We've also added some new voices here - Jon Tonge is an expert in the local politics scene, while I'm delighted the great Stuart Bailie is starting a column on lesser-celebrated heroes of modern Northern Irish culture.

Thanks for choosing to spend part of your weekend with the Belfast Telegraph - we'll do our best to make sure it becomes a regular appointment.