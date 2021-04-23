Your weekend just got longer: New look, new columnists and new flavour

Plus Review revamped with new property section

There’s a new Weekend in town. We’ve given our Saturday magazine a make-over, with new content from must-read voices and engaging, entertaining features, designed with a modern twist. The fresh approach gives readers even more to enjoy.

In our first 56-page Weekend, new columnist Frank Mitchell explains why viewer interaction was at the heart of his UTV role while businessowner and ex-Apprentice star Grainne McCoy details the reality of being involved in reality TV.

Street art is synonymous with Northern Ireland’s complicated history, having been an effective way to reach large audiences. Many murals depicting our past are recognised globally but how can they represent the present? In our cover story, Gillian Halliday looks at the evolution of the medium that’s created a blank canvas for young artists.

Our extended food and drink pages are the perfect ingredients for a weekend filled with homegrown, internationally appreciated products and businesses. Celebrator of Northern Irish cuisine, chef Paula McIntyre’s debut column showcases a roast with the most, perfect for family time.

John Mulgrew offers Food Bites, and the appeal of foraging wild garlic, while Gary Law assesses the benefits of milk direct from the dairy.

Expert restaurant reviewer Joris Minne gives his view on a dinner kit that’s anything but suburban.

New section Health and Wealth focuses on maintaining – and improving – your physical and financial wellbeing. This week, we suggest six great money podcasts to help protect your pocket. Feeling well and looking well are linked, and we’ve increased our beauty content to suggest skincare and cosmetic updates to put a smile on your face.

Of course, we kept our go-to seven-day TV listings, enhanced by Billy Weir’s take on his previous week’s watching.

Reader interaction is paramount to Weekend and we’ve experts to offer assistance and guidance whatever your query. From Diarmuid Gavin’s gardening solutions, to Relate NI’s relationship support, to travelling in a post-Covid world, if you’ve a question email: askweekend@belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

And if that's not enough, we have a revamped Review section in the paper, featuring a new property section.

We hope you enjoy your bigger, new look Weekend – we’ll never take weekends for granted.