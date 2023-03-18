What I Believe: ‘I have learnt much from other faiths in terms of acceptance, tolerance and respect’

In conversation with the Reverend Bruce Pierce

The Reverend Bruce Pierce is Director of Education and CPE Supervisor at St. Luke’s Charity and Home in Cork.

Tell me about your background.

I was born in Dublin 64 years ago and raised within in an active Church of Ireland family by my parents, George and Hope, both deceased, and one brother. I went to Trinity College and graduated in Business Studies and then travelled through Africa and Australia and New Zealand. I returned to Dublin and worked in business before entering the Theological College in 1986 and served two curacies in Dublin commencing 1989.

In Raheny and Coolock I was chaplain in Beaumont Hospital where I found my home in ministry. I undertook Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) which is the prime for training chaplains. I was five years Rector in West Dublin in the growing parish of Leixlip Union and I continued studying, gaining an MA in Pastoral Leadership and also in Healthcare Chaplaincy. With the opening of the new Hospital in Tallaght, I was appointed full time chaplain. There, I also experienced personal serious illness which taught me about the experiences of illness.

What about your family life?

I am married to Carol, an oncologist, and we are proud parents of Luke who is doing post- graduate studies. In time we went to Toronto and spent four happy years studying and working as full-time palliative care chaplains at Princess Margaret Hospital. Returning to Ireland, I commenced training to be a CPE Supervisor.

In 2008 I was appointed Director of Education of the new Education Centre at St Luke’s Home, a 129 bed Residential Care Centre formerly known as the Home for Protestant Incurables. We provide training for those caring for the Older Adult and I supervise an annual program of CPE. I am the current Chairperson of the Chaplaincy Accreditation Board which supports chaplaincy within the church. I retire this autumn.

How and when did you come to faith?

I am a cradle Anglican and my parents, especially my father, would have encouraged participation in church life.

Does this faith play a real part in your life, or is it only for Sundays?

Faith is part of the rich tapestry of my spirituality, as it helps me find meaning and purpose in an ever-changing world.

Have you ever had a crisis or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

Many chaplains may experience challenges in the face of profound sadness. Part of my journey has been to reframe and make sense of what I believe in the face of such challenges.

Have you ever been angry with God?

I have one memory of waving my fist at God in my early chaplaincy years when a child died unexpectedly. I was blessed with a wise supervisor who helped me explore my anger and sadness in a positive way. Supervision is a gift for ministry.

Do you ever get criticised for your faith?

To be honest no. There have been occasions when people ranted about God, but it was more about their situation.

Are you ever ashamed of your own church or denomination?

I value the breadth of my Church, though sometimes I question our understanding of inclusivity.

Are you afraid to die?

I don’t believe so, but then I am healthy now. As a chaplain I have seen many people die and I realise the gift of a good death. The challenge is to have nothing left unsaid to those we love and to those we don’t.

Are you afraid of hellfire?

Many experience hell in this life. My image of an accepting and loving God doesn’t always sit well with the traditional image of eternal damnation.

Do you believe in a resurrection, and if so, what will it be like?

At a funeral recently the preacher spoke of the mystery of resurrection and that sits well with me. I often return to the words of the Canadian Prayer book which speak of ”that we may go on living in our family and our friends, in their hearts and in their minds, in their courage and in their consciences.”

What about people of other denominations and other faiths?

In Canada I experienced richness and diversity of faith and provided care to those of all faiths and none. I valued the acceptance and compassion of my Buddhist colleagues, the faithfulness of our Rabbi and the breadth of the Christian Tradition.

Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

I have learnt much from other faiths in terms of acceptance, tolerance and respect. The Taizé words are true “Where there is Charity and Love there God is also.”

Are the churches here are fulfilling their mission?

I have experienced incredible compassion and commitment from many in both the ordained and lay ministry. I believe people feel more nurtured by personal relationships than the modern social media that is so transitory.

Why are so many people turning their backs on organised religion?

For some it has been the abuse scandals and the attitude to woman in church life. Covid-19 has led some people to step away and it is hard to come back, and yet belonging is a strong need.

Has religion helped or hindered the people of Northern Ireland?

From a distance, one could assume that religion, being intertwined to some extent with politics, has been a source of diminishing the core message of Love proclaimed by Jesus.

However, the faithful reconciling ministry of clergy and Bishops has been a real example of prophetic ministry.

Some personal preferences-favourite film, book, music and why?

The Film — The Shawshank Redemption, for hope; Music — I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free by Nina Simone, for joy, and books by Rumi for their wisdom.

Where do you feel closest to God?

The Chapel in Taizé caught in music, and walking by water.

The inscription on your gravestone?

He loved, he was loving, and he was mostly lovable.

Finally, any major regrets?

In ministry I have been blessed with diversity. Regrets would be there about intemperate words and actions that I hope people will have forgiven me for.