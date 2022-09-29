Where are the top five walking trails in Belfast?

Belvoir Park Forrest is also home to the Belvoir Oak, estimated to be 500 years old and possibly the oldest oak in Northern Ireland.

Among Belfast’s urban settings, there are plenty of well-maintained natural areas and green spaces that walkers, runners and even cyclists can go for a picturesque dander.

Here are the Belfast Telegraph’s top five walking trails for travellers of any fitness ability to try throughout the area.

Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny

Also known as the East Belfast Ulster Scots Walk, this linear route takes walkers through a scenic glen and into the Castlereagh Hills, with waterfalls along the way and an old fort at the top, with added superb views of the city.

Cregagh Glen and Lisnabreeny

Redburn Country Park

Redburn Country Park

There are multiple woodland trails one can take when choosing a walk through Redburn, which spans over four miles. Technically located at the very edge of Holywood in Co Down, all routes start from the main car park and everyone is guaranteed stunning panoramic views over Belfast Lough and the South Antrim Hills from the top.

Divis and the Black Mountain

Black Mountain (Photo credit: Mr Sharon Y Cuatriz)

As well as venturing through this National Trust-protected site in your own time, there are many walking events to partake in too, including bird- and fungi-spotting activities. Resting in the heart of the Belfast Hills, the west Belfast mountain provides a beautiful backdrop to the city’s skyline and on a clear day there are views of Strangford Lough, the Mournes and the Sperrins, as well as Donegal and Scotland.

Belvoir Park Forest

Belvoir Park Forrest is also home to the Belvoir Oak, estimated to be 500 years old and possibly the oldest oak in Northern Ireland.

Ramblers almost have too many trails and directions to choose from at this park, which is based along the River Lagan and encompasses 75 hectares of trees. Just over four miles from the city centre, archaeological sites within the forest include the remains of a 12th-century Norman motte and potentially Ireland’s oldest oak tree. It’s also reportedly one of the few places left in the area in which visitors can spot a red squirrel.

Cave Hill Country Park

Cave Hill

One of the more challenging and steeper walking sites, it’s impossible to leave north Belfast’s iconic Cave Hill off this list. The circular routes take travellers over unsurfaced paths, past the caves to McArt’s Fort, through health, meadows and moorland, but it’s well worth it for the sights over the city once you reach the top viewpoint.

It’s also worth popping into Belfast Castle at the bottom, beside the car park, for a well-deserved pint or coffee when finished. There’s also even a Cavehill Walking Club, which was formed last year. Members of all ages meet on Sunday mornings at 11am.

Belfast: In Focus - As a city with a long history of reinventing itself, in 2022 Belfast is once again under pressure to clean up its act and fulfil its potential as a thriving hub for residents and visitors alike. The Belfast Telegraph investigates the challenges facing the city, shines a light on the projects and policies moving it forward, and envisages the Belfast of the future.