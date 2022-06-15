Win one of 1,500 National Trust family passes out this summer with Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life

Today we are launching a competition for 1,500 lucky Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life readers to win one of 1,500 National Trust family passes, allowing them to ‘come out and play’ at a choice of six top attractions during the school holidays.

Northern Ireland’s largest conservation charity, the National Trust looks after some of the country’s most iconic and treasured attractions. From the legendary Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience to the celebrated mansion house at Castle Ward and the award-winning gardens at Mount Stewart, the National Trust offers access and enjoyment to the world outside your window.

Speaking ahead of the competition launch, Jonny Clarke, Assistant Director for the National Trust in Northern Ireland said: “Our mission as a conservation charity is to provide access to nature, beauty and history for everyone, for ever. I am delighted that we have teamed up with the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life to offer 1,500 families the chance to come out and play at our places this summer and experience all they have to offer.

“This summer we will have activities to keep the whole family active and feeling energised. I really hope our winners enjoy a great family day out exploring our places.”

Deputy Editor-in-Chief, of Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life Martin Breen said: “The National Trust has a wealth of historic houses, grand gardens, beautiful beaches, forest trails and much more across Northern Ireland, offering families a great variety of fun days out this summer.

“The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life is delighted to be teaming up with them for this fantastic competition. We hope as many readers as possible enter for a chance for them and their families to spend quality time exploring one of the Trust's properties here.”

Winners will be able to redeem their voucher at one of six National Trust places during the school holidays in July and August. Participating places are Florence Court, The Argory, Rowallane Garden, Mount Stewart, Castle Ward and The Giant’s Causeway Visitor Experience. Each ticket allows free access for two adults and up to three children any day of the week, a saving of up to £32.50 per family.

To enter visit www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/nationaltrust.

The competition closes on June 28, 2022.