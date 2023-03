You can push yourself: Alliance councillor Peter McReynolds living with multiple sclerosis to run for Stormont

Alliance election candidate Peter McReynolds tells Suzanne Breen how he wants to work for change

Battler: Peter McReynolds of the Alliance Party in CS Lewis Square in east Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Suzanne Breen Fri 19 Nov 2021 at 07:00