Your common mortgage questions answered by NI expert

Should I overpay my mortgage? What are pros/cons?

Overpaying your mortgage is often a great idea for most people, but not for all.

Get it right and overpaying your mortgage can be hugely beneficial. Overpaying means you make lump sum or monthly payments over and above your monthly mortgage payment. The mortgage lender will usually give you the option if you would like the overpayment to be used to reduce the term of your mortgage or to reduce your monthly payment. By choosing to use the overpayment to reduce the term of your mortgage, you can knock years off the term and therefore save quite a bit in interest payments.

For example:

• £150,000 repayment mortgage over 25 years at an interest rate of 2% would cost - £636 per month (which is £190,800 over the 25 years.)

• By making an overpayment and increasing your mortgage payment to £759 per month, would reduce your mortgage term to 20 years.

(Which is £182,160 over the 20 years – therefore by making the overpayment you would save a whopping £8,640 in interest.)

Overpaying your mortgage to reduce the term is pretty much the same as contacting the lender and asking them to reduce your mortgage term – however, the advantage about overpaying rather than changing the term of your mortgage, is the ability to stop the overpayment at any time should your circumstances change.

Overpaying on your mortgage isn’t for everyone, if you have other debts for example loans or credit cards, you will usually find they are charged at a higher interest rate than your mortgage, therefore it may be worth considering paying these off first. A quick call to your loan, credit card and mortgage provider and they can confirm the interest rate you are paying on each debt, usually it is best to pay the highest interest rate debt off first.

Before making an overpayment, check the interest rate you are earning on your savings, the simple rule of thumb is that if your mortgage rate is higher than your savings rate, then overpaying wins. However, you should always ensure that you have enough in your savings for a cash emergency fund, building up an emergency fund of six months’ worth of bills in an easy access savings account. This way if something happens you’ve got the cash put aside to deal with it rather than it being locked away in your mortgage.

Mortgage broker Nicola McIhagger

How important are interest charges – switch to one that charges daily interest rather than monthly?

Mortgage companies have four ways of calculating the interest owed on a mortgage; daily, monthly quarterly or annually. Most lenders now use daily interest, therefore as soon as you make an overpayment your mortgage would be recalculated on the day the overpayment is received. If you have quarterly or annual interest rate calculation, you would need to time your overpayments carefully. If you’re unsure, a quick call to your mortgage lender or mortgage broker and they will be able to confirm how your interest is calculated.

Can you make overpayments without penalty?

Before making an overpayment on your mortgage, it is important to check with your lender or mortgage consultant to confirm if a penalty would be charged. Thankfully most lenders will allow you to make an overpayment of 10% of your mortgage balance as an overpayment each year if you’re still in your fixed or discounted period without penalty. However, it is important to check with your lender on their specific terms on overpayments.

Can reviewing your mortgage help save money?

Reviewing your mortgage is extremely important, especially when you are coming to the end of your fixed or discounted period with your lender. When your fixed or discounted period comes to an end, you will usually move onto your lender’s standard variable rate. The rate is set by your lender and can be increased at any time, irrespective of what is happening with the base rate. It is also likely to be a far higher rate than you were paying before, meaning you will be paying much more interest on your repayments.

Reasons to review your mortgage may include, checking you are on the best rate of interest, your circumstances may have changed, you may wish to alter the term of your mortgage, set up overpayments or borrow more money.

There can be huge financial savings in reviewing your mortgage, whether this is moving to a new provider or changing to a new product with your existing lender.

For anyone interested in reviewing their mortgage, I would recommend speaking to an experienced mortgage broker. A mortgage broker can look at your personal circumstances and requirements and compare rates your existing lender is offering against a new provider, they will provide you with a personal recommendation to suit your individual circumstances.

For more information on Bright Mortgages, see www.brightmortgages.co.uk or email: nicola@brightmortgages.co.uk. Bright Mortgages is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority (no 499226) – principal Nicola McIlhagger