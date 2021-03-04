149 potentially life-saving cancer surgeries yet to be carried out

Almost 14% of patients whose cancer operations have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19 are still waiting for potentially life-saving surgery, it has emerged.

Robin Swann has told the Stormont health committee that 1,076 red flag procedures were cancelled as the health service responded to the latest Covid-19 wave.

He said 149 procedures have yet to be rescheduled or carried out.

It comes as Mr Swann warned the health committee of the possibility of further lockdowns if restrictions are lifted too quickly.

He said: “We know good progress is still being made, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is still high and if there is growth in case numbers slightly again, we hope that severe pressure doesn’t follow, therefore I must emphasise that if increases in contacts goes again too quickly, we may find ourselves back in the cycle we have seen.”

Mr Swann also said he does not agree with Michelle O’Neill’s description that Northern Ireland has “much, much higher” case rates of Covid-19 than the rest of the UK.

While discussing the Executive’s roadmap out of lockdown Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland’s health service was still under “huge pressure”.

“If you compare what’s happening in England, Scotland, Wales, our cases here are still much, much higher even though we are on a downward trajectory and that’s a very positive thing,” the Mid Ulster MLA said.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader made the comments on Good Morning Ulster on BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday.

During Thursday morning’s briefing, the DUP’s Pam Cameron asked the chief medical officer if he agreed with Ms O’Neill’s comments.

Dr Michael McBride said he had not heard Ms O’Neill speaking and did not know the context of the comments, so he did not want to say whether they were correct.

Instead, he referred to a range of official statistics that show that Northern Ireland is in a better position than England in relation to the number of active Covid-19 cases.

However, Mr Swann said: “It’s not a description of our infection rates that I would use.”

Also during the briefing, the health minister said he is not in favour of Covid-19 vaccine certificates becoming mandatory in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said they may be used for international travel but the idea they may be required in Northern Ireland to visit the cinema or restaurant “doesn’t sit comfortably with me”.

The UUP minister also said he does not believe the use of vaccine certificates is generally supported by the Executive.

Responding to a question on the subject from SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, he said: “It is one of those very topical conversations at this minute of time.

“There was a four nations call last night at first ministers level, which I was part of and I know it’s a piece of work that Her Majesty’s government are actually undertaking as to what that looks like.

“It will bring particular challenges, especially for us because if we introduce a Covid certificate or passport or whatever it may deemed to be about access to services, especially it’s how we match that as well and it’s something the deputy First Minister raised about how that’s concurrent across these islands, not just throughout the United Kingdom as well.

“I suppose the additional challenges, as well as how they are perceived on an international basis, will some countries insist on having a vaccination certificate or passport prior to entry for holidays and things like that?

“It is something that we will have to develop to allow that greater part of travel.

“It’s not something, and I will be honest with you, it’s not something from a political point of view or a personal point of view that I think we should ever develop in Northern Ireland, that we would need to provide certification of vaccination to enter a cinema or to enter a restaurant.

“That’s not something that sits comfortably with me.”

Mr Swann said proof of vaccination against the likes of yellow fever is already required in some regions so it is possible that Covid vaccination certificates may be required for international travel in future.

“But to access services is something I don’t think the Executive or I don’t think the Assembly would be entirely comfortable with,” he continued.

Mr Swann also provided an update on the vaccination programme and again ruled out the need for a 24/7 service.

He said consideration is being given to the possibility that the planned mass vaccination at the SSE Arena will run extended hours but not on a 24/7 basis.

He also said he expects that everyone over the age of 50 will have received a vaccine by April.