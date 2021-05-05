£1bn fails to fix academic gap between rich and poor pupils

Spending watchdog's report also slams lack of detail on how the money was utilised

Classroom: The £913m ploughed in to bridging attainment gap between pupils from deprived areas and their better off peers since 2005 has had zero impact

Despite almost £1bn being ploughed in to addressing the gap in achievement between the haves and the have-nots, the Department of Education is still no closer to bridging the divide.

That's the main finding of a report from Auditor General Kieran Donnelly.

He added that school closures caused by the pandemic were likely to have negatively impacted the situation.

The public spending watchdog also said it was unacceptable the Department of Education was unable to provide adequate information on how the funding of £913m since 2005 has been targeted by schools, or how effective the interventions have been.

Education Minister Peter Weir said he will be taking the report seriously.

"I have tasked my officials to progress the recommendations which the department accepts in principle," he added.

"It remains important that any immediate comment on NI Audit Office reports should not pre-empt or pre-judge any evidence which might be given at a subsequent Public Accounts Committee hearing.

"However, schools have made steady progress over the past 15 years to close the gap between free school meal entitlement pupils (FSME) and non-FSME pupils, and at the same time have continued to increase attainment at an overall level.

"This dual challenge of closing the gap and raising attainment is one which many countries find extremely challenging, so we are not alone in endeavouring to do both.

"I have prioritised two New Decade, New Approach commitments on the establishment of an expert panel on educational underachievement and an independent review of education.

"Both of these are under way and I expect the expert panel on educational underachievement to present its action plan to help address these issues by May 31."

Kieran Donnelly

Mr Donnelly's report - Closing The Gap: Social Deprivation And Links To Educational Attainment - focused on two Department of Education interventions: Targeting Social Need and Sure Start.

Collectively, the interventions accounted for £102m of annual funding to schools in 2019-20, or 74% of the department's £138m spend yearly on targeting children from socially deprived backgrounds.

The report shows the department does not have any data to clearly demonstrate if this funding has improved the performance of FSME pupils.

A new Targeting Social Need planner, designed to capture such information, has had very low uptake, the report stated, with only 6% of schools providing a return for the 2018-19 academic year.

The gap in achievement of at least five GCSEs including English and maths has not changed significantly in the last 15 years between those from deprived areas and those living in more affluent ones.

In 2018-19, 49.5% of FSME schools leavers achieved at least five GCSEs (A*-C grade), against a target of 60%.

In the same year 79% of non-FSME school leavers achieved at least five GCSEs.

There has been a persistent performance gap between FSME and non-FSME pupils in Key Stages 1, 2 and 3 in communication, using mathematics and using ICT.

"I understand that improving educational attainment is more than a matter of providing funding and that a broad range of factors contribute, including school leadership, classroom teaching, and parental and community involvement," said Mr Donnelly.

"However, for over 15 years, targeted funding of hundreds of millions of pounds has been provided to support disadvantaged pupils and close the attainment gap.

"It is simply unacceptable that the department does not have adequate information to establish how these funds have been targeted by schools, or the effectiveness of the interventions that were used."

He pointed out the Department of Education already had work to do before the disruption caused by Covid.

This has now been added to as a result of the global health crisis.

"The improved performance of all school leavers is to be welcomed," he said.

"However, there is clearly still work to be done to address educational attainment inequalities, and these are likely to have been exacerbated by the disruption to schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The issues raised in my report must be addressed urgently in order to maximise outcomes for pupils and value for money for taxpayers."