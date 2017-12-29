Want to watch all 39 of Harry Kane’s 2017 Premier League goals? Of course you do BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Harry Kane’s 39 Premier League goals in 2017 raised the bar significantly, beating Alan Shearer’s record of 36 by three clear goals. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/Viral/want-to-watch-all-39-of-harry-kanes-2017-premier-league-goals-of-course-you-do-36444845.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/Viral/article36444840.ece/be70f/AUTOCROP/h342/bpanews_69f168b1-018f-4693-b7e5-bbaa78fa33e1_1

Harry Kane’s 39 Premier League goals in 2017 raised the bar significantly, beating Alan Shearer’s record of 36 by three clear goals.

Among the vast number the 24-year-old has netted for Tottenham, a handful stand out as being indicative of Kane’s qualities, namely world-class finishes from various positions on the field.

Care to remind yourself of some of those you might have forgotten?

And in case you don’t have the time to watch every goal’s build-up and every replay, Spurs handily tweeted out a condensed video as well.

The striker seems pleased with his efforts this year, but the question remains, which goals stood out from the pack?

Goal 2

No, not the feature-length film about Santiago Munez’s move to Real Madrid. Kane nipped in front of a Watford defender to score his second league goal of the year, demonstrating his excellent movement before prodding the ball high into the net.

Goal 8

This time against Stoke, Kane’s left-foot volley away from the goalkeeper and into the corner of the net was a remarkable finish.

Looking back at 2017 like... ⚽😃



Great to break the record for @premierleague goals in a calendar year but couldn't do it without my teammates! 👏 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/YOEcQcbGcs — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 27, 2017

Goal 22

Take another look, and see for yourself if Kane meant it or not.

Goal 27

Almost Gareth Bale-esque, this one. A run across the face of goal and a strike that was in from the moment it left his boot.

Goal 39

And the last of the year, an exquisitely timed run followed by a chipped finish that really was the icing on Kane’s 2017 cake.

He’s only gone and done it. First Shearer’s record and now Messi’s total is surpassed. Well played @HKane. Absolutely magnificent achievement. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2017

Will Kane beat his own record in 2018?