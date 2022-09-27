ABC Council to discuss lifting additional bin bags from households as strike clean-up continues

Rubbish that had been dumped outside a Portadown recycling centre as industrial action was taking place in ABC Council. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A Northern Ireland council will explore the possibility of its binmen lifting additional bags of rubbish from households as the clean-up continues following six-week strike action.

During Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s monthly meeting on Monday, DUP councillor Stephen Moutray proposed that from Wednesday, all properties with black or blue bins should be entitled to have two additional black bin bags collected for two bin cycles.

He said it would help alleviate households of the additional rubbish that had been stored at homes during the strike, where bins went uncollected for six weeks.

Recycling centres were also closed in the council area and resulted in huge amounts of fly-tipping.

Strike action came to an end last week but many blue/black, brown and green bins remain full as homeowners must wait for their designated collection week to have all of their rubbish removed.

Mr Moutray’s proposal to collect extra bin bags was seconded by DUP councillor Tim McClelland.

However, DUP Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield, advised that under standing orders, any proposal that commits council to expenditure cannot be taken in the ‘any other business’ section of the meeting and advised it would be taken to committee for further exploration.

The proposal caused bemusement in the chamber with UUP councillor Jim Speers and Sinn Fein councillor, Keith Haughian both accusing Mr Moutray of being “disingenuous” with his proposal.

Addressing the chamber, Mr Moutray said ABC Council sustained “considerable reputational damage” as a result of the industrial action.

He also pointed out how there “seems to have been, at times, a variation of levels of service across the borough” and claimed in some areas black bin bags have been lifted.

“Many folk over this past number of weeks have sorted waste at home and stored it,” stated Mr Moutray.

“Then this week they find out they can still be a week away from having a blue bin collection.

“These same people then see others dumping waste in public locations and it seems the people who have looked after their waste at home are being penalised.

“This is a humanitarian request and it is to alleviate the plight of some people who don’t have vehicles to get to utility sites and are actually trapped with the rubbish and waste at home.”

ABC Council’s interim strategic director of neighbourhood services Jonathan Hayes, said that as the proposal is likely to incur a cost to council, he recommended it went to committee for further discussion.