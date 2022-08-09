Accused murderer of Lyra McKee granted bail to go on trip to Donegal

A man accused of the murder of Lyra McKee has had his bail varied to allow him to go on holiday.

Peter Cavanagh is charged with the murder of Ms McKee and other offences relating to the rioting on the night in question in April 2019.

A police officer told Derry Magistrate's Court that they believe he is still involved with the dissident republican group Saoradh.

At today’s sitting Cavanagh, (34), of Elmwood Terrace in Derry, made an application to vary his bail to allow him to go on a short break to Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal with his partner.

A prosecution barrister objected to the variation being granted and said bail conditions had been imposed to allow them to ‘monitor and manage’ the risk.

She said that police believe Cavanagh was a member of Saoradh and was ‘clearly associated with the New IRA.’

The court heard that the defendant was seen outside the Saoradh offices in November 2021.

He was also observed at a white line protest in March and in June this year was seen talking to someone outside the Saoradh office.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said the papers in the case had been forwarded and there were three strands to the case identification, forensics and a diligence report.

He said that the entirety of the evidence was in police hands by March 2020, but it was not until September 2021 that Cavanagh was charged.

The solicitor said if his client posed such a risk why the delay in charging him?

He added that Cavanagh was ‘anxious’ to face these charges for what he described as ‘this dreadful act’ so he could clear his name.

The solicitor said that Cavanagh had said he was no longer associated with Saoradh and he added that it was clear he would not ‘announce it publicly unless it was the case.’

He said the variation was for a three-night break.

District Judge Barney McElholm said: “I don't think he can get up to much on Arranmore.”

He granted the variation but ordered Cavanagh to surrender his passport and put forward a cash surety.

The case will be heard again next month.