Antrim man (34) acquitted of double ATM theft at Junction One

The 10-person Antrim Crown Court jury deliberated for around two and a half hours before returning with majority not guilty verdicts on each of the four charges against 34-year-old Richard Barry Smith.

Smith had faced four charges arising from the incident in the early hours of February 1, 2019 — two counts of stealing ATMs containing cash amounting to £156,540, causing criminal damage to Asda at Junction One and taking the digger without consent.

The jury heard how the case fell into two aspects — the theft of a white Mitsubishi pick-up truck in Ballyeaston and then the incident at Asda itself.

An excavator was driven from a nearby building site to waste ground beside the supermarket car park at around 7pm on January 31 and that’s where it sat until around 2am.

Meanwhile at around 10pm, a white Mitsubishi pickup truck was stolen from a property in Ballyeaston village and along with a dark-coloured car, the two vehicles drove in convoy to Junction One.

Although the ATM theft itself was not captured on CCTV, it was common case that the digger was used to rip the ATMs from the supermarket wall and the stolen machines were then loaded onto the back of the pickup truck and driven away.

While the money and the ATMs have never been recovered, the stolen pick-up truck was later found burnt out and when the cab of the digger was forensically examined, a mixed DNA profile was found on the left-hand control panel.

The prosecution case against Smith centred on his DNA profile being found on three different swabs taken from inside the cab of the stolen digger used to rip the ATMs from the wall.

Although Smith declined to give evidence on his own behalf, defence counsel Sean Mullan called a forensic expert who testified that he could not rule out the premise the DNA was deposited there by secondary transfer or when that might have happened.

Although acquitted Smith, from the Ballyutoag Road at Nutts Corner, was returned to custody where he is on remand on other charges.