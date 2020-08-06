Appeal for calm after driver doused in petrol in Derry hijacking during disturbance

A fire crew dampen down the still smouldering lorry which was set on fire on Heather Road in Galliagh. Picture Martin McKeown. 06.08.20

Police in Londonderry have called for an end to disorder after three days of anti-social behaviour and hijackings in the city.

As police dealt with a security alert in the Skeoge Road area on Wednesday evening they were bombarded with petrol bombs and paint bombs by local youths.

The alert was later declared to be an elaborate hoax.

From Wednesday evening until the early hours of Thursday morning there were four hijackings or attempted hijackings within Galliagh area. It comes after a bus and vans were hijacked earlier in the week, some in the Creggan area of the city.

At around 10.30pm on Wednesday, police received a report that a white recovery truck was hijacked in the vicinity of the Galliagh Roundabout.

Police said the driver and his passenger were stopped by two, possibly three men, on the road. One of the men then poured fuel inside the vehicle, covering the driver.

Both men managed to escape from the vehicle before it was set alight. Police described the incident as a "terrifying ordeal" for the men.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and police attended the scene where a crowd of around 150 people had gathered.

Some of those who had gathered threw missiles, including stones and bottles, at officers. A petrol bomb was also thrown but failed to ignite.

As this was taking place, police received a report of an attempted hijacking in Galliagh Park where a woman was stopped by a young masked male who tried to take her vehicle - a black Kia - using a wheelbrace. The woman managed to flee to safety. Damage was caused to the car door, and the woman left shaken.

At around 12.40am police received another report that a van was hijacked in the Fergleen Park area and set on fire.

Another attempted hijacking was reported just after 2am, this time in the Fairview Road area. It was reported around 20 masked individuals, some armed with metal bars, tried to take a man's car, but without success.

PSNI Derry and Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said the attacks were carried out by "cowards determined to cause disruption in our communities".

"It is unacceptable and I am very disappointed people made a deliberate decision to go out onto the streets and cause trouble," she said.

Chief Superintendent Bond noted the attacks were carried out as "the world's media was focused on the city as John Hume was laid to rest".

She said the scenes on Wednesday evening were not representative of Derry.

“I want to stress the disorder we have seen on our streets over the past few nights has been caused by a minority of people who have absolutely no regard for our communities being impacted, and the people who live here," Chief Superintendent Bond said.

“I am urging those who have been engaged in this recent violence, and anyone tempted to become involved in this type of criminal behaviour, to stop and consider the consequences of their actions, and desist immediately.

"I would also urge anyone, including those who gathered to watch this disorder last night to understand this is not entertainment. This is dangerous, reckless activity, which has a significant impact on not only the people whose vehicles were targeted, but also on the local communities."

Chief Superintendent Bond said police would do what was necessary to bring the disorder under control.

“I want to finish by thanking the community and elected representatives who worked last night to engage with those involved to leave the area. I would continue to ask those in the community to continue to use their influence to help us maintain control of the situation so we don’t have another night of disorder and our communities don't come under attack again," she said.

“We have gathered evidence in relation to these incidents and are working to identify those responsible and those involved and we can assure the public we will be working towards making arrests.

"Our priority is keeping people safe, and I want to reassure the people of this city that our response, should there be any further disorder, will continue to be proportionate and we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible. "

Sinn Fein Councillor Aileen Mellon appealed for calm.

“We have seen yet another night of trouble in Galliagh and more vehicles hijacked and burned," she said.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that people are being terrorised and do not feel safe in their own community.

“I am appealing for calm in the area and I call on those responsible to stop this reckless behaviour and get off the community’s back.

“My thoughts are with those impacted by these attacks and the people of Galliagh who are crying out for this activity to stop.

“Galliagh is a proud community and will not be dragged down by the actions of a minority who are hell-bent on destruction.”