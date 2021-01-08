ARCHIVE: Noah Donohoe vigil – Hundreds show support for schoolboy's mum

A cavalcade of hundreds of cars made its way across Belfast to Stormont last night in a show of support for the family of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The 14-year-old St Malachy's student went missing on June 21. After a massive search operation his body was found six days later in a storm drain.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be drowning.

His family have since made repeated calls for police to do more to find out exactly what happened to the youngster.