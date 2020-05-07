Arson attack at property in Larne

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 7th May 2020 - General view of a house in Larne after police said they are appealing for information following a report of an arson attack at a property in the Kylemore Gardens area of Larne in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, 7th May). Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Police are investigating an arson attack at a house in Larne, Co Antrim, in the early hours of Thursday, May 7.

The attack happened at a property in the Kylemore Gardens area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Toni Lenaghan said: “We received a report from our colleagues in the NIFRS at around 3.25 am that they were dealing with a fire at a house.

“It is understood that an object was placed at front door of the property and set on fire, destroying the door and causing smoke damage to the interior of the property.

“Thankfully there was no one in the property at the time, however the fire could have spread to neighbouring properties," he said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or any who may have information to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 182 of 07/05/20.”