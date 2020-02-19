Arson attack on vehicle of Quinn director's relative outside home

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) has said a vehicle parked outside the home of the relative of a company director was targeted in an attempted arson attack.

The incident took place near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh in the early hours of Saturday, February 15.

A QIH spokesperson said that the incident had been captured on CCTV and police were now investigating.

Quinn Chief Executive Liam McCaffrey said he was relieved nobody was injured in the attack.

"Following the savage kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney last September this resumption of violence and intimidation is deeply concerning and shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice," he said.

“We are enormously relieved that this further attack, again outside a domestic home, was contained without loss of life or serious damage.”

Mr Lunney was abducted near his Fermanagh home last September and tortured before being dumped over the border in Co Cavan.

He suffered "life-changing" injuries in the attack, his face and chest were slashed and his leg was broken in two places.

The incident followed a sustained campaign of attacks on Quinn management by elements who wish to see former owner Sean Quinn return to the company.

Four men have been charged in connection with the abduction of Mr Lunney.