Bail for son of Greysteel killer after death threat

The son of Greysteel killer Stephen Irwin has been given bail after fleeing court-arranged accommodation due to a fear of a paramilitary attack on his life.

Richard Mailey (25), with an address of Tirowen Drive, Lisburn, is charged with aggravated burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon, two threats to kill and burglary on April 20.

Newry Magistrates' Court heard yesterday that the defendant had breached the conditions of his bail and had been brought into custody at Maghaberry prison. The charges relate to incidents in Ballymartin with threats against two males as well as the theft of an iPad, a charger and £45.

Prosecution said the matters against the accused would be going by way of indictment.

The magistrate was told that Mailey had fled his accommodation in Belvoir estate over the perceived threat for his life from paramilitaries.

A defence solicitor said his client has left the place of residence, where he was supposed to stay under an arrangement by the courts and the police, to go to a friend's house in Belfast.

"The female of the house... contacted the police to inform them that the defendant was at her home," said the lawyer.

"He (Mailey) then surrendered himself to the police," he added.

The solicitor added that he thought the PSNI would not adhere to the said Belfast address for his client and had concerns over whether another address could be arranged in a short space of time.

District Judge Eamonn King alluded to the solution for bail.

"He appeared before the courts on Monday for a breach of bail and now he is looking to be readmitted to bail," he said.

"He should live at an address approved by police.

"Can the solicitor and police put their heads together to organise an address."

Mr Mailey was given bail pending a suitable address being provided.