Be a tourist at home: Ways to enjoy Northern Ireland this summer

If summer holidays mean vacationing close to your locality, tick a few of these ‘must-dos’ off your list, writes Aine Toner

Even if you haven’t watched the show, taking a tour affords you the chance to bask in our beautiful countryside that attracted HBO. Explore the major filming locations such as Winterfell castle (where Melisandre gives birth to a dark spirit), the Iron Island’s beach and Renly’s Camp in the Stormlands. Expect to indulge a post-trip GoT binge. www.gameofthronestours.com or gianttoursireland.com