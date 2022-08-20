‘Beautiful tribute’: Noah Donohoe’s mum humbled at proposal to name bridge after him

It has been proposed that the Lagan Gateway Bridge will be named after Noah Donohoe ( Jonathan Porter/Presseye)

The mother of Noah Donohoe has said a proposal to name a bridge in his memory is a “beautiful tribute” to her son.

The Lagan Gateway Bridge in Belfast, which was opened last year, may be named after the teenager.

Councillors on Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Group discussed the matter at a behind-closed-doors portion of the meeting yesterday morning.

In a statement made through her solicitors KRW Law, Ms Donohoe said: “On behalf of Noah we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city, is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

Opened in September of last year, the Lagan Gateway Bridge connects the Lagan towpath and the Annadale Embankment in Stranmillis and is part of a £5.2m regeneration project.

Schoolboy Noah was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020, six days after going missing.

His mother has been campaigning for answers around her son’s death ever since. Sinn Fein councillor Ryan Murphy took to social media yesterday to confirm the Lagan Gateway Bridge will be named in the 14-year-old’s memory.

“In council this morning we proposed that the new Lagan Gateway Bridge be named after young Noah Donohoe,” he wrote.

“There was huge public demand for it and [we] are glad that this will now happen.

“We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah.”

Last weekend several thousand people attended a protest in Belfast over an application by the PSNI to withhold some information from an inquest into the death.

Speaking at the rally, Noah’s mother said: “We see on our social media every day the support that we have, but to see people come out today — this is Noah’s army.

“We are so grateful to every single person standing here in this heat today for Noah.”

Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast John Finucane told those gathered that the family deserves transparency.

“Because make no mistake about it, there are serious questions that remain unanswered concerning every single aspect of Noah’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation,” he said.

“Justice demands openness and justice demands transparency.”