Beauty and drama of NI and ROI lighthouses exert a powerful pull on our imaginations in a way few other structures do

Illuminating sights

Their history in Ireland goes back over a thousand years when, perhaps in the 5th century, monks lit a beacon on a headland in Co Wexford, the foundation of Hook Head Lighthouse. This is 800 years old, one of the oldest working lighthouses in the world. Our story here looks at the history of four lighthouses in Northern Ireland and three in the south, all now automated. Some can be visited and some offer accommodation. George Bernard Shaw said of lighthouses that they “were built only to serve.” And by our fascination with them, they still do.

St John’s Point, Killough, Co Down

Painted in vivid and photogenic bee-like colours with yellow and black horizontal bands, the St John’s lighthouse beams out from Down’s beautiful east coast. It towers a mighty 40 metres from the rocks above the Irish Sea and is the tallest onshore lighthouse on the Irish coast. The work of lighthouse-builder Belfast-born George Halpin Snr, St John’s Point first shone its light in 1844.

Before he became a literary legend, Irish author and playwright Brendan Behan was employed briefly in 1950 to paint the lighthouse. It was not a success. Principal keeper D. Blakeley wrote to Irish Lights saying Behan “was the worst specimen he had met in 30 years...with filthy language and no respect for the Commissioners’ property.” Two lightkeepers’ cottages are available for holiday rental.

St John’s Point

Rathlin West Lighthouse, Co Antrim

A big attraction in the lighthouse tour is the ingenious “upside-down light,” created at ground level and built into the cliff below the tower in 1919 keeping it below the fog line. The lighthouse’s fog signal, so loud it could be heard 30 miles away and with a sound described like a bull roaring in agony, the fog signal was known as the “Rathlin Bull.” It was removed in 1995 after 70 years of service.

Magical here is the RSPB’s Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre with the thrilling sights and sounds in the breeding season of 250,000 thousand birds including puffins – the stars of the show – kittiwakes, guillemots and razorbills that can be marvelled from the lighthouse’s viewing platform.

rspb.org.uk/rathlinisland

Rathlin Lighthouse

Blackhead Lighthouse, Co Antrim

Towering from the cliff face above Belfast Lough the lighthouse guided many famous ships in and out of Belfast, including the doomed RMS Titanic. Built in 1902 and converted to an electric operation in 1965, lighthouse keepers lived in the station until 1975. The restored keepers’ cottages here have some fascinating lighthouse artefacts including the whistle pipe system used to wake the next watch. The coastal path takes you to the drama of the Gobbins cliff walk, an Edwardian labour of love.

Mew Island Lighthouse, Co Down

The smallest of the three Copeland islands, the present lighthouse on Mew Island dates to the late 1800s. The islands have had their share of tragedies. In 1801 the slave ship Enterprise was wrecked off the island with its cargo of silver dollars buried at sea. In 1953, in one of the worst post-war sea tragedies, the Stranraer-Larne ferry, the Princess Victoria sank in a ferocious storm off the Copelands with the loss of 133 lives. Boat trips around the islands are run from Donaghadee including the Copeland Bird Observatory on Old Lighthouse Island.

Mew lighthouse

The Great Light, Titanic Walkway, Belfast

This 10- tonne, seven-metre tall restored beauty was one of the largest optics ever built and with one of the strongest beams. First lit in 1928 it came from Mew Island, one of the Copeland Islands, off Donaghadee. greatlighttq.org

South Rock Lighthouse, Cloughey, Co Down

Originally named the Kilwarlin Lighthouse in honour of its patron Lord Kilwarlin, the 2nd Marquis of Downshire, this disused 18th century lighthouse stands on a reef opposite Kearney village and is thought to be the oldest waveswept lighthouse in the world. After a few disasters with supply vessels bringing materials, one of which sank with the other being blown off course onto the English coast, this was finally lit in 1797. It was built with granite from a quarry in Newry by a team of 20 masons and 18 labourers based in the nearby townland of Newcastle. Its lantern was stolen by what is described as well equipped thieves in 1972. Or pirates. Site and tower are closed.

Blacksod Lighthouse, Co Mayo

Students of World War Two history may be interested in the D-Day Normandy landings’ connection at the 150-year old Blacksod Lighthouse which launched guided tours earlier this month and have been booked solid ever since. This is still a working lighthouse and Irish Lights continue to use it as a base for refuelling helicopters and coastguard rescue operations. Built in the style of a medieval fortress in 1863 the lighthouse lies at the entrance to Blacksod Bay. visitblacksodlighthouse.ie

Fanad Head Lighthouse, Co Donegal

The ship’s parrot wearing a silver identity collar to its owner Captain William Pakenham was the sole sad survivor of the 250-man Royal Navy frigate HMS Saldanha which struck rocks at Fanad Head in Donegal in 1811. Time for yet another of master engineer George Halpin’s lighthouses. The lighthouse marks the entrance to Lough Swilly and is in a breathtaking setting of great scenic beauty among the many on the Wild Atlantic Way. The lamp was lit on St Patrick’s Day 1817 using sperm oil wick lamps and parabolic reflectors showing red to to the Atlantic and white to Lough Swilly. Guided tours of the lighthouse are run with a current maximum of six people and three lightkeepers cottages are available via the website. fanadlighthouse.com

Fanad Head Lighthouse

Fastnet Rock Lighthouse, Co Cork

One of the most famous lighthouses in the world, the 54-metre tall Fastnet Rock lighthouse off the coast of West Cork rears out of the rocks looking like a rocket about to power into the infinities. Completed in 1854 and hewn from granite, it took five years to build (see picture) and is an engineering miracle. Designed to bend with the ferocious Atlantic storms, during the deadliest of weathers the top of the tower can sway by as much as three metres from side to side. Boat trips run to the rock from Baltimore and Schull.

The Carnegie Libraries were set up by the millionaire US philanthropist Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) across the English-speaking world. In coastal towns on the island of Ireland the libraries gave each lightkeeper an oak bookcase which was regularly restocked with books which maybe were of comfort during the keepers’ long nights. These bookcases can still be seen in the former lighthouse keepers’ cottages which are available for holiday rentals from the Irish Landmark Trust which include properties in Northern Ireland at Blackhead and St John’s

