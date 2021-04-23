Belfast apartment raid recovers drugs and £10,000 in cash

A police raid on a city centre apartment block has recovered £10,000 in cash and class A drugs, as well as the seizure of a BMW.

Officers from Belfast’s District Support Team carried out the search at a property in the Obel Tower on April 19.

The search followed an incident earlier that day during which a vehicle failed to stop for police in Waring Street.

The white BMW 3 Series subsequently crashed into a Ford Transit van on May Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on a range of driving and drug offences.

He was later charged with dangerous driving and possession of Class B drugs, appearing in court two days later.

The driver and another 21-year-old man were also arrested and questioned in connection with the cash and drugs found in the apartment and have been bailed to return pending forensic testing of suspected class A drugs.

A statement on the PSNI South Belfast Facebook page said: “We are all too familiar with the devastation drug misuse causes in communities and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in the sale and supply.”

Anyone with information about the use or supply of illegal drugs is urged to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.