Belfast council accused of ‘snub’ to Chinese community for refusing funding to Confucius Institute

Belfast Council has been accused of a “snub” to the Chinese community in the city, for refusing funding to the Confucius Institute.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston made the claim after an SDLP motion declining a £5,000 grant to the Institute was passed with majority support at Monday’s full council meeting.

The Confucius Institute in Northern Ireland was established in partnership with the Ulster University in Belfast in 2011 and has a role comparable to the British Council, promoting Chinese culture, education and language across the world.

However, it has also been described as an expression of Chinese ‘soft power’ and one of the country’s diplomatic weapons in its ambition to become the world’s main superpower.

At the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee meeting last month, SDLP councillor Donal Lyons forwarded a proposal to refuse financial support for the Confucius Institute, against council officer advice, during a debate on City Hall’s international engagement activities.

The committee agreed to decline the fundin on the basis that it was “associated with the Chinese state/government, which has a select approach on how it conducts its business” and Belfast City Council “should not deepen its relationship by developing a memorandum of understanding”.

SDLP councillors made reference to the Chinese state’s record of human rights abuses, and concerns relating to “espionage”.

Mr Kingston told the full council chamber on Monday: “I regard this as something of a snub, and an unnecessary insult to those from the Chinese community in this city, and to China.

“The Confucius Institute is an organisation that does a lot of very positive work in Northern Ireland.

“If people have issues with the Chinese government, or have political issues with China, it should not interfere with city-to-city good relations, and good relations with our Chinese community here.

“The Chinese community is one of the longest standing, and largest international ethnic communities here in Belfast, and they would look to the Confucius Institute for support.”

A DUP amendment to approve the grant failed on Monday evening, with 29 votes against from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the Greens and People Before Profit. Seventeen elected members voted in favour, from the DUP, the PUP and the UUP, while 10 Alliance members abstained.

The decision went against recommendations from council officers, who advised the council should give the £5,000 to the Confucius Institute.

The council’s Director of Economic Development told a committee the institute had been “working closely with those NI councils that are engaged in activity within China, and had greatly assisted Belfast City Council in its work with sister city Shenyang since 2016”.

The director said the institute “had engaged with the council to explore the potential to enter into a memorandum of understanding in order to formalise the support services and agree an outline activity plan” and “considered that this approach would help them manage resources more effectively”.

Councillor Lyons told the chamber: “In appreciating Chinese culture I do not appreciate bits of it being eroded to suit the political agenda of the organisation that finances this institute.”

He said: “This is about creating a memorandum of understanding about formalised support services – I don’t know what that means. To agree on an activity of events – what are these events, and what are the aims of these events? What is the content of them? The report doesn’t go into any of this.”

He added: “And I won’t take lessons on needless snubs from the DUP – lessons on needlessly insulting our international family, as well as brothers and sisters from a different city. I find that a bit hypocritical.”

SDLP Councillor Seamus De Faoite told the council there had been concerns raised “on the issue of espionage.” He said: “I will quote the MP Fiona Bruce directly when she says there are “serious concerns about the presence of the Confucius Institute on university campuses within the UK”.

“That follows on from concerns from the US state department regarding the Confucius Institute and their role in universities there, in terms of suppressing freedom of speech and effectively propagating the institutions of the Chinese Communist party in other countries.

“We cannot divorce our international relations and connections of this city from any of the issues around human rights abuses and concerns we have in relation to China, or in fact any other country.”

He added: “I think it is very important we divorce the idea of the Chinese government being representative of the Chinese people. Similarly for other people around the world – they are not necessarily represented by the government of the jurisdiction in which they live.

“I think it is also very important we don’t confuse those issues, in an attempt to suggest any opposition to the Confucius Institute and its presence in Belfast is in any way some kind of latent racism.”