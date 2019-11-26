Belfast man cannot remember alleged shop raid with broom handle

A man accused of robbing a south Belfast shop while armed with a broom handle has no memory of the alleged raid, a court heard today.

Daryl McCourt had been out at a party before the premises on the Dublin Road was targeted on Sunday, his lawyer said.

The 24-year-old, of London Road in the city, is charged with robbing the store of £400 in cash and 12 packets of cigarettes.

He faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a plastic or metal stick, with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assaulting a police designated person.

As McCourt appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court, police opposed bail due to the risk of further offences.

A PSNI officer said: "By his own admission he would be a drug addict and if released he may fall back into that lifestyle."

It was claimed that a small amount of suspected heroin was recovered following McCourt's arrest.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor acknowledged his client's troubled past, involving narcotics and a period of homelessness.

But he argued that McCourt has been clean for five months.

Referring to the alleged circumstances surrounding the robbery, Mr Trainor told the court: "There was a party on Saturday night, and he has no recollection of the rest of the weekend."

District Judge Fiona Bagnall refused bail, citing concerns about any further offending.

She remanded McCourt in custody to appear again by video-link on December 24.