Belfast man posed as modelling agent online to manipulate young girls before blackmailing them, court told

A Belfast man posed as a modelling agent and persuaded girls to pose for him before threatening to post the images online, a jury was told today .

Matthew Hugh McMahon is standing trial at Belfast Crown Court where he faces 29 charges including intimidation, harassment, causing a person to engage in a sexual act and multiple offences involving indecent images of children.

The 30-year-old from Meadowbank Place in Belfast, had denied the charges which allegedly occurred between January 2011 and August 2015.

As the Crown case was opened to a jury of five women and seven men, a prosecutor said the offences involved four young females - one of whom later said she felt "victimised and abused" by what happened to her.

Prosecutor Simon Jenkins said McMahon contacted the girls online and chatted to them on Skype. On some occasions he posed as a modelling agent, whilst other times he persuaded them to play an online game called ‘Omegle’.

During one online conversation, a 12-year-old girl held a kitchen knife to her throat and told McMahon she was going to kill herself, to which he replied ‘ha ha ha’.

In May 2014, a 19-year-old woman contacted police to say naked images of her had been posted online without her consent.

This victim said she had been contacted the month before by a male named ‘Davy Jones’ via Skype, and this male said he had naked videos of her and threatened to share them online if she didn't give him a “live show”.

Mr Jenkins said that when McMahon was arrested and questioned about the multiple offences, evidence of his interaction with the girl was discovered on computer equipment.

The second girl, who was 17 at the time, was interested in modelling and was contacted via Skype by a male called ‘David Pierce’.

The male asked the girl to pose in a variety of clothes before telling her to strip to her underwear. He then asked her to perform a sexual act but she refused and turned her computer off.

The male - who the Crown say was McMahon — then contacted her, told her he had recorded her and threatened he would “post it on every porn site in the country” until she came back online and did what he asked.

He is also accused of targeting a 16-year-old in August 2016. Using the name ‘Davy Jones’ and purporting to be a modelling agent, the male got the teenager to send topless pictures of herself to him.

The fourth victim was contacted by McMahon who got her to play the online ‘Omegle’ game.

The game involves a number of challenges where points can be scored, with Mr Jenkins saying “the challenge became more sexually explicit”.

During this, the girl told the male she was only 12, but he told her “give me a show” — and a one point she got a knife and told him she was going to kill herself.

Evidence of this was also discovered when McMahon was arrested and his laptop, computer, hard drive and iPhone were examined.

The court heard that McMahon's home was searched on August 5, 2015. When police arrived, he was in bed and several devices were seized from his bedroom.

When the items were examined, videos of his victims were discovered along with 312 indecent images of children.

McMahon was interviewed by police in January and November 2017 and denied all the charges against him.

When officers asked him about the videos and images found in his devices, he said other people had access to them.

He did admit knowing one of the complainants, but denied having naked images of her or posting them online — then answered “no comment” to all other questions put to him by police.

The trial continues.