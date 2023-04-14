Biden hails peace process during Co Mayo homecoming address

United States President Joe Biden made a special mention of the Northern Ireland peace process during his speech in Ireland.

Speaking in his ancestral hometown of Ballina in Co Mayo, in front of a crowd of thousands, Biden was full of energy, spurred on by his enthusiasm for his heritage.

“Earlier this week marked 25 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Twenty-five years of peace and progress. Not just for the people of Northern Ireland, but for people all across the island. It’s a reminder of peace and what we can achieve when we work together for a common cause,” he said.

During his speech the US President thanked all the performers who opened the event outside St. Muredach's Cathedral.

Referring specifically to The Chieftains, he recalled seeing them in back in 2016.

"I'm grateful you came back for one more time to perform tonight", he said, declaring himself a long-time fan.

"Most of all I want acknowledge my family, all the Blewitts, you make me proud," he said to loud cheers.

The Blewitts are Biden’s Mayo ancestors.

The US President also spoke of his earlier visit on Friday, where he met former military chaplain Father Frank O'Grady who gave his son Beau his last rites, before he passed away from cancer in 2015.

"It was incredible to see him, it seemed like a sign," he said.

Biden cut the sod at the Mayo Roscommon Hospice during his last visit in 2017 in memory of his son.

"I can tell you how special it is that a piece of his legacy lives here among his ancestors,” Biden said.

"Thinking about it I could hear my dad's voice again. He'd always say 'Joe remember family is the beginning, the middle and the end'.

"The beginning, middle and end, that's the Irish of it."

He added: "Everything between Ireland and America runs deep; our history, our heritage, our sorrows, our future, our friendship. But more than anything, hope is what beats in the hearts of all our people.

"For centuries during times of darkness and despair, hope has kept us marching forward toward a better future, one of greater liberty, greater dignity and greater possibilities."

The US President spoke of how Ballina is part of his “soul”.

"It feels like coming home, it really does," he said.

"Over the years stories of this place have become part of my soul, part of my family lore."

Mr Biden said he and his siblings were raised with "a fierce pride in our Irish ancestry".

"A pride that spoke to both the history that binds us but more importantly the values that unite us," he said.

"To this day I can still remember hearing my dad say at the dinner table, 'Joey, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect', I can still hear my mom tell me, 'Joey, nobody is better than you but everybody is your equal'."

Biden also spoke about a flag of the regiment of the Irish Brigade presented to the Irish Parliament by John F Kennedy 60 years ago.

He said: "It still hangs there to this day, It's a legacy of faith and fidelity to freedom, to one another that has been handed down generation to generation,” he said.

"Today the United States continues on and that legacy."