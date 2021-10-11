Bill to combat period poverty introduced to NI Assembly

A new Bill aimed at addressing period poverty in Northern Ireland has been moved through the first stage of the legislative process.

If passed, the Bill will make period products free in all schools, colleges and public buildings.

It was introduced to the NI Assembly by SDLP MLA for Lagan Valley, Pat Catney, who said: “Period poverty is a huge issue throughout our society, with the SDLP’s consultation on the bill revealing 45% of respondents struggled to afford or access sanitary products.

“With the cost of living and other essential products on the rise we need to do what we can to mitigate these costs for people who are struggling.

“For too long we have been failing our women and girls on this issue. These products are not luxuries, they are essentials and they cost a significant amount of money. That people are forced to go without them because they cannot afford them is utterly disgraceful.

“There should be no stigma around accessing these products when needed and those that are unable to afford them should be provided with them. Being unable to obtain period products is damaging to both a woman’s physical and mental health.

“As a father of three women with three grandchildren who are girls I think we need to do everything we can to make the world a kinder and safer place for all women.

“This Bill will be an important step in helping those who need it and I hope every party will see sense and back it on its journey through the Assembly. It’s important we do everything we can to remove gendered barriers and create a fairer and more equal society.”

A survey by charity, Plan International, found that amongst 1,000 women in the UK aged 14-21, one in 10 females are unable to afford menstruation products at some time in their life.

Further research revealed that 49% of girls have missed an entire day of school because of their period, of which 59% have made up a lie or an alternate excuse.

On Sunday, Mr Catney tweeted that his proposed Bill “isn’t the whole solution but it’s a big step in the right direction. I hope other parties will support me.”

Katrina McDonnell founded The Homeless Period Belfast five years ago, a non-profit organisation that aims to alleviate the issue of period poverty and campaigns for free period products across the region.

“While we welcome this move and celebrate the step in the right direction, we would still say that it needs to go further than a bill solely for period poverty,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We strongly feel as a campaign that yes, we need to meet the needs of people who are in crisis when it comes to having a lack of access to period products, but we also need to remember that we as women or people who menstruate also need to have access to products when we are caught out with our periods unexpectedly.

“One of the main things we say is that if any toilet needs a toilet roll, it also requires period products in exactly the same way.

“If we keep talking about it being a poverty issue, that means we could miss out on a certain amount of funding because it will only be weighed against socially or economically deprived areas, or in schools it’s being weighed against free school meals. It should be something that’s provided because we recognise as a society that it’s an essential need for people who menstruate.

“That’s my only reservation with the bill, that it focuses more on period poverty rather than the bigger picture of period dignity, for access to free period products for everyone that has periods.”

Katrina added that although The Homeless Period Belfast doesn’t affiliate itself with any one political party, the group has been reached out to by representatives from every party in Northern Ireland at some stage.

In December 2020, then education minister Peter Weir received executive approval to provide free period products to all schools in Northern Ireland, which governments in the rest of the UK had already implemented previously.

In November of last year, Scotland went one step further and became the first country in the world to make items such as tampons and sanitary pads free for everyone with the unanimously approved Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill.

“Seeing Scotland make history really had a knock-on effect over here with our politicians,” Katrina continued.

“Of course we on the ground were always shouting for this, but in terms of politicians obviously they wanted to follow suit. I think that, and our campaign around schools and people feeling more confident to talk about periods, realising society had silenced the topic out of awkwardness - it all has a lot to do with the Bill coming round now.”

The second stage in passing the Bill will see Mr Catney outline its objectives which the Assembly will give their opinions on. At the end of the debate, MLAs will vote to decide whether the Bill should proceed to the next stage, in which it will be referred to the appropriate committee if approved.