Boy (9) dies following scrambler motorbike accident, young teen in critical condition

The air ambulance was used to transport one of the children involved in the Royal Victoria Hospital. (Stock image)

A nine-year-old boy has died following a serious accident involving a scrambler motorbike in Ballymena on Thursday afternoon.

Tributes have been paid to the child, with police confirming a 13-year-old boy also involved in the incident is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident took place in the Dunclug area of the town at around 5pm, with it understood the boys were riding the two bikes involved.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A boy aged nine has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle collision in the Dunclug area of Ballymena, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

“He died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a collision between two bikes that occurred on Thursday, 16th June at around 4.55pm.

“A second boy age 13 was taken to hospital and is understood to be in a critical condition this morning.

“A full investigation is underway and Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1342 of 16/06/22.”

Local MP Ian Paisley said the children involved were “in our prayers” and confirmed he will speak to the police on Friday to “discuss some proposals about ensuring these circumstances can be avoided in the future”.

"The accident involving children last evening in Ballymena is very worrying. To the young people and families involved like everyone our thoughts are with them,” Mr Paisley said.

"I have today arranged to speak with the police about the matter.

"Once again we are indebted to the Air Ambulance and the emergency services who worked so professionally to get the children the medical assistance they needed."

According to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), three emergency crews attended the accident and the Air Ambulance was also involved in the response.

One of the children is understood to have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance and the other was transported by ambulance.

A spokesperson for NIAS said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 16:47 following reports of two children having been injured following a biking incident in the Dunclug area of Ballymena this afternoon.

“NIAS dispatched three Emergency Crews and a Doctor to the scene and also tasked the Charity Air Ambulance, with HEMS crew on board, to the incident.”

SDLP councillor in the area Eugene Reid wrote on social media: “A serious incident has taken place tonight in the Dunclug area. Children are severely injured and in hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families. I wish them speedy recovery.

“I also thank those local people who tended to the injured immediately after the incident and to the emergency services who administered first aid and ensured the injured got the best medical treatment.”