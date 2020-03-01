Brave Newry pensioner chases off armed men who demanded car keys

A brave woman in Newry in her 70s faced down burglars armed with a hammer as they tried to steal car keys from her, police have revealed.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the burglary at residential premises in the Turmore Road area yesterday morning.

Detective Sergeant Joanne Jackson said: “At around 5.40am, it was reported that two men had gained entry into a house in the area.

“They demanded keys to a car parked outside the property from the female occupant.

“The woman, aged in her 70s, refused to give the keys and the males left the scene, with one of the men armed with a hammer.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating a possible link between this incident and an attempted burglary at the Sheeptown Road area of Newry shortly before 3:05am this morning and a theft from a vehicle also at the Turmore Road area sometime through the night.

“A short time later, two men aged 30 and 27 years old were arrested on suspicious of attempted burglary and aggravated burglary.”

Both men are assisting police with their enquiries.

“We would continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in either the Turmore Road or Sheeptown Road area of Newry this morning, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 418 1/3/20,” Ms Jackson said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”