A ‘long road to go’ in sorting NI Protocol issues, says DUP’s Donaldson

DUP chief’s remarks come after joint UK-EU negotiations in the search for ‘potential solutions’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there is still much work to be done in the negotiations. Credit: PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said there is still a “long road to travel” in resolving the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute, following a joint UK-EU statement on the negotiations.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic held a virtual meeting on Monday, after which they said would continue to search for “potential solutions” in a “constructive and collaborative spirit”.

The joint statement came amid speculation of an imminent breakthrough in the negotiations, however Downing Street has said there are “still gaps”.

Agreed in order to prevent the need for a hard border on the island of Ireland, the Northern Ireland Protocol moved customs and food safety checks and processes to the Irish Sea. In doing so it created economic and administrative barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Many unionists believe the protocol harms businesses and is a threat to Northern Ireland’s place within the UK. The DUP are refusing to return to Stormont until they party’s concerns around the protocol are addressed.

Monday’s statement said Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic — who were joined in the virtual meeting by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris — discussed a “range of existing challenges”.

“The two sides discussed the range of existing challenges over the last two years and the need to find solutions together to tackle comprehensively the real-life concerns of all communities in Northern Ireland and protect both Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market and the integrity of the EU’s Single Market,” it reads.

“They agreed that this scoping work for potential solutions should continue in a constructive and collaborative spirit, taking careful account of each other’s legitimate interests.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin welcomed the “continued positive engagement”, saying the two sides were working “together constructively to find joint solutions”.

Sir Jeffery Donaldson MP

Sir Jeffrey said there is a “long road to travel” in addressing the issues and the DUP has reminded both sides that “progress has only ever been achieved in Northern Ireland when supported by both unionists and nationalists”.

“Far beyond the DUP, it is now accepted the protocol is unworkable and caused the collapse of the NI Executive. The protocol must be replaced with arrangements that restore our place in the UK,” he said.

“This is not a time for sticking plasters. It’s time for a serious negotiation which deals with the fundamental problem.

“In July 2021, we set out our policy position in advance of talks between the UK Government and the European Union,” he said. “We published our seven tests and these tests remain the yardstick that we will use to assess any published outcomes or progress reports in the discussions.

“I am committed to the restoration of Stormont but such a restoration can only be durable if it is built on solid foundations which are supported by unionists and nationalists.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the joint statement was much more “low-key” than the “build-up implied”.

“I would implore both the UK Government and the European Union not to become tempted to agree a deal simply to conclude negotiations, and rather focus on taking time to find a deal that provides long lasting solutions to the range of problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he said.

“Northern Ireland’s place with the United Kingdom’s Internal Market must be restored and protected, Sticking plaster solutions will not cut it.

“The long-term effect of the implementation of the protocol in its current form will be the erosion of Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“We have warned of this since 2019 and will continue to oppose any deal which makes Northern Ireland a place apart from the rest of the UK. Nobody can be expected to agree a deal over which they have no input or control,” Mr Beattie added.

“London is adding to the democratic deficit, not solving it. We must have a say in our own future. There would never have been a Belfast Agreement if the Government had behaved like this. It’s intolerable.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the joint statement “ended up signifying nothing”.

Some of the unresolved issues in the UK-EU negotiations include the role of the European Court of Justice, which is currently the sole arbiter of the protocol if there is a trade dispute, as well as customs, plant, animal and food checks.

The UK has proposed a “green channel” at ports which would allow goods remaining in Northern Ireland waved through without the need for any customs paperwork, alongside a red channel for lorries whose end destination is in the Republic of Ireland.

Last week, the two sides reached an agreement on data-sharing regarding the movement of goods across the Irish Sea.

The agreement will see a new UK database providing real-time information on goods moving across the de facto trade border.