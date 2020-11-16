Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill must take responsibility or Northern Ireland faces Brexit chaos, warns Matthew O'Toole

If Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill plan to pass legislation at Stormont in the same way they procrastinated over Covid regulations, Northern Ireland faces New Year "chaos", the SDLP has said.

SDLP Brexit spokesman Matthew O'Toole claimed that in just less than two months at least 54 pieces of Brexit legislation will need to have been scrutinised, debated and passed through Stormont.

The former Downing Street civil servant said a further 116 pieces of subordinate legislation on devolved matters will need to be laid at Westminster.

In mid-September, the First Minister said that the focus on secondary legislation will mean "that most of the pressure will, in the first instance, be on the relevant Committees".

But "the Executive Office has yet to provide the Assembly with detail on any of it", the South Belfast MLA said.

He said the heads of government need to "urgently come to the Assembly with details of this legislative programme and a plan for how to get it passed with minimal damage to our economy and society"

He described Brexit as "a slow-moving car crash, set to have a catastrophic impact on Northern Ireland's economy and society".

"At this late stage passivity and constant buck-passing from the leaders of our devolved Government is not just inexcusable, but deeply irresponsible," he said. "Since January, the First and Deputy First Minister have largely remained silent on vital issues, from the delivery of the Ireland protocol, to the protection of citizens' rights to the undermining of the principles of devolution. There is now a massive volume of legislation to be passed in a worryingly tight time-frame - and barely even a mention of it from the leaders of our Executive."

Mr O'Toole said he had asked for an update on the Brexit legislation that MLAs would need to pass in July.

"Staggeringly, nearly five months later, they responded this week admitting that there is indeed a huge volume of legislation coming down the pipeline, but that they have no details or plan for it," he said. "There are serious concerns that Assembly committees will not have the time or the capacity to properly scrutinise all of the new legislation due to be passed before the end of the year.

"Essentially this means that Stormont will be forced to rush through new laws with minimal time for consideration or debate on what they might mean for people or the economy here.

"In the past few days, we've seen the chaotic result of the Executive's botched planning and shambolic communication on Covid restrictions. If the First and Deputy First Minister don't urgently start taking some real responsibility for Brexit planning, we'll be facing even greater avoidable chaos to our economy and society on December 31."