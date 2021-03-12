Arlene Foster: People feel like 'lesser citizens' because of Northern Ireland Protocol

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said Northern Ireland people feel like they are "lesser citizens" than those in the rest of the UK as a result of the NI Protocol.

The First Minister was speaking after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Friday carried out a number of engagements as part of a visit to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster told the BBC Mr Johnson was "in listening mode" during his visit and said her party had meaningful engagement on the Protocol and the "economic and societal damage" it is causing. Mr Johnson's visit comes amid increasing tensions within unionism over the Protocol and post-Brexit restrictions.

Speaking on Friday evening, Mrs Foster said: "We were able to give give him specific examples of how the Protocol is impacting on the everyday life of citizens here, so much so that people feel they are lesser citizens than the rest of the UK.

"Of course that's intolerable because the internal market of the United Kingdom is just as important as the single market of the EU which people seem very keen on protecting. They should also be keen on protecting the internal market of the United Kingdom," she said.

The Prime Minister did not meet with Sinn Fein during his visit. Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the party did not want to take part in what he described as a "PR opportunity" for the Prime Minister.

He said: "Today is not a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the issues that need to be discussed, it's a cynical and superficial exercise for a PR opportunity. There would not be the ability to engage in all of the issues - namely New Decade New Approach, the Irish Protocol, nurses pay rises.

"We want to sit down and have a grown up political meeting with the Prime Minister, we do not wan t to provide cover for what is essentially a day out for unionism," he said.

Mrs Foster described Mr Finucane's words as "disrespectful" but added: "I expect nothing else from John Finucane and frankly the Sinn Fein leadership. They have shown huge disregard for the majority of the community here in Northern Ireland today... and they need to reflect on that."

The DUP leader said her party also raised the issue of sharing surplus vaccines with the Republic of Ireland "once our citizens are vaccinated".

"We spoke about the issue of the Republic of Ireland and that their vaccine programme is rolling out so slowly because of their membership of the European Union," she said. "We are very buoyed by the fact that leaving the EU allowed [us] to roll out the vaccine programme in such a meaningful way."

Boris Johnson responded positively to the idea, she said. "I think he is in that space once our citizens are vaccinated to share surplus vaccines with the Republic of Ireland. The fact that the Republic of Ireland is lagging behind in their vaccine programme has an impact on us as well."