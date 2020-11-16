Arlene Foster warns NI faces hugely significant task if Brexit deal not achieved

The First Minister said urgent clarification was needed on implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

The First Minister has sought clarification on the Northern Ireland protocol (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland faces a “hugely significant” task if a Brexit trade deal is not achieved, the First Minister said.

The EU and UK remain at odds over fisheries, how any agreement between the two parties would be governed and “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing unfair competition on state subsidies.

She told the assembly: "We hope solutions can be found to those issues in the coming days.

She told the assembly: “We hope solutions can be found to those issues in the coming days.

“If not we will have a hugely significant task ahead.

“We will be running up to the end of the year.”

Michel Barnier has said the European Union remains “determined” and “patient” in its bid to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK as crunch talks resumed in Brussels.

The EU’s chief negotiator and his British counterpart Lord David Frost are continuing negotiations with just over six weeks to go until the end of the transition period.

Mrs Foster said: “There needs to be flexibility shown by others so that we do not reap the harvest of the protocol which could cause such difficulties for us, particularly with food stuffs coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.”

The UK formally left the European Union in January, but will continue to follow the bloc’s regulations until the end of the year.

If no agreement is in place at the end of December, goods travelling between the two parties will be subject to tariffs set out by the World Trade Organisation.

Any deal struck would be subject to ratification by EU member states, the European Parliament and the UK Parliament, meaning time is tight.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting of 27 European leaders does not mention Brexit, with the response to the Covid-19 pandemic instead taking centre stage.

But with only one other meeting – between December 10-11 – scheduled before the end date of the transition period, this could be seen as a key moment in the shaping of the UK’s departure.