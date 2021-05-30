BBC presenter Andrew Marr slammed for ‘poor research’ on NI Protocol

DUP leader Edwin Poots (left) and presenter Andrew Marr prepare for their interview on BBC1 on Sunday. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC

Pro-EU politicians and academic figures on Sunday night accused top BBC interviewer Andrew Marr of not doing his research before he grilled EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic over the operation of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Introducing a segment on the NI Protocol on Sunday’s Marr Show, the interviewer said: "the Northern Ireland protocol is causing intense anger. Is the EU taking the danger of violence seriously?

"It was meant to ensure there was no ‘hard border’ between the two parts of Ireland. But because it means a trade border between NI and GB it’s already made daily life more difficult for people living in Northern Ireland, as well as provoking anger amongst the unionist community.

"It is the frontline of ongoing Brexit tensions between the UK and the EU.”

Commission Vice-President Sefcovic said the EU said the Protocol was an "opportunity" for Northern Ireland, and the Commission was “‘working flat out to make sure the Protocol operates as smoothly as possible” .

However, Marr put it to him that “lots of business people we’ve talked to say that far from being a business opportunity, the Protocol is literally killing their businesses”.

Marr said a BBC opinion poll found that 48% of those polled “hate the Protocol and really want it to go”.

“On the streets of Northern Ireland, in the shops of Northern Ireland, people do feel this (Protocol) is intolerable – and the EU don’t really get it." the interviewer said.

But the discussion – which also featured new DUP leader Edwin Poots – angered pro-EU political figures.

Sinn Fein’s South Down MP Chris Hazzard criticised the interviewer, suggesting Marr needed to “do some basic research”.

He tweeted: "The majority of public in north of Ireland are anti-Brexit & support Protocol.

“The majority of elected reps in north of Ireland are anti-Brexit & support the Protocol.”

He also claimed that "the majority of businesses in the north of Ireland are anti-Brexit & support the Protocol. Do some basic research.”

Ulster University social scientist Professor Deirdre Heenan described Marr’s interview as “absolutely shocking, biased and poorly informed re the NI Protocol".

“Marr asserts ‘the people of N Ireland lost faith in the Protocol’,” she tweeted

"We are *not* an homogeneous block. The majority of NI politicians and businesses *support* the Protocol,” the academic said.

Speaking on the programme, new DUP leader Edwin Poots said in his view the current EU Commissioners ‘do not care’ for the peace process in Northern Ireland’.

”They are doing demonstrable harm to every individual in Northern Ireland – and it’s having a devastating impact," the Lagan Valley MLA said.