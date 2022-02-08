Belfast City council set to launch legal action over Poots’ port checks move

Belfast City Council (BCC) is set to launch legal action in a bid to compel Edwin Poots and the Government to meet the requirements of the NI Protocol.

The move comes after Mr Poots, the Agriculture Minister, last week ordered his officials to halt Brexit agri-food checks at Northern Ireland's ports. The decision was then suspended by a High Court judge until a judicial review against the DUP minister’s decision can be heard in full. Mr Poots' instructions were not carried out by his officials, pending legal clarity on their obligations.

The protocol was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland by placing checks on some goods moving from Great Britain to NI. Unionists say this has harmed businesses and threatens Northern Ireland's place in the UK.

Sinn Fein brought a motion to a special meeting of BCC on Monday, which read: "This council wishes to place on record its concern with the actions of Minister Poots relating to the withdrawal of checks required for the implementation of the Protocol and his failure to comply with an International Treaty and legal obligations negotiated by the British Government with the EU.

"The council further notes with concern that this is likely to impact its ability to meet the legal obligations for which it is responsible, relating to inspections at the Port. This council authorises the City Solicitor to commence legal proceedings to compel the Minister and the British Government to comply with Protocol requirements, subject to any current derogations in the grace period."

Sinn Fein’s Ronan McLaughlin said the DUP had been "shafted by their own British Prime Minister" over his previous pledge that there would be no checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea and blamed the situation on internal DUP politics.

He said, because Mr Poots ordered Daera staff to halt checks, BCC staff would in turn be breaking international law if his orders were followed, as BCC staff at ports are also involved in the checks. DUP councillor Brian Kingston said his party is against the implementation of an Irish Sea border, which is harming the economy. "We will continue to get it scrapped or fundamentally changed," he said.

The motion was passed, with in 29 voting favour and 18 against. The DUP, UUP, PUP and independent unionist John Kyle voted against, while all others voted in favour.