Belfast Telegraph photographer attacked during disorder at interface area in west Belfast

Incident condemned by First Minister and Amnesty International NI

The scene on the Springfield road where rioting has erupted on Wednesday evening. Kevin Scott

A Belfast Telegraph photographer has been set upon by two males while covering scenes of public disorder in an interface area in west Belfast.

Kevin Scott was jumped from behind by the perpetrators while covering public disorder at Cupar Way on Wednesday around 6pm.

The incident, which took place as crowds gathered at Lanark Way, has been condemned by Amnesty International NI.

A bus was hijacked and set alight, while earlier tyres and bins were been set on fire near interface gates.

The PSNI appealed to community leaders to help restore calm in the area.

Mr Scott explained he was also verbally abused during the attack and his cameras were also damaged.

"So much for peaceful - I have just been jumped from behind by two males, masked on Cupar War," he tweeted.

"One pulled me to the ground and smashed @BelTel cameras. As I fought this one off I was told to 'f*** off back to your own area you fenian c***' by the other. Police informed."

The PSNI confirmed it has been made aware of the attack.

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: "There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop."

Patrick Corrigan, from Amnesty International NI, branded the incident "despicable and utterly unacceptable".

"Kevin, I am so sorry this has happened to you.," he wrote on Twitter.

"Amnesty International expects appropriate action by @PoliceServiceNI to ensure the safety of journalists and the upholding of press freedom."

Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey also condemned the disturbances in west Belfast, saying: "This is utterly unacceptable and is not only an attack on an individual, but the freedom of the press, which is the cornerstone of any democracy.

"Camera equipment was damaged in the incident and vile sectarian abuse directed at the journalist."

He added: "Everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear of intimidation, harassment or attack.

"This is the latest incident in loyalist disturbances which is being whipped up by the reckless rhetoric of political unionism.

"It needs to stop immediately before someone is killed or seriously injured."

Mr Maskey continued: “We need to see political leadership stepping up the plate to do all in its power to reduce tension and bring these actions to an end.”

Meanwhile, a DUP MP has urged loyalist protesters to "use their heads'" and step away from situations which may descend into disorder.

Gregory Campbell was speaking after several consecutive nights of violence across Northern Ireland which resulted in 41 police officers injured and 10 arrested.

The cause of the unrest has been attributed to frustration over a decision not to prosecute members of Sinn Fein over alleged coronavirus regulation breaches at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Crowds have gathered at Lanark Way and West Circular Road at its junction with the Springfield Road in west Belfast and a bus has been hijacked and set on fire at the junction of Lanark Way and the Shankill Road.

"Police are advising members of the public to avoid these areas. We would appeal to those with influence in the area to use it to help restore calm."