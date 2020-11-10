Border citizen's legal challenge over PM's 'bad faith' Brexit deal

A member of the public living on the Irish border has launched a legal challenge over the Brexit divorce deal. (stock photo)

A member of the public living on the Irish border has launched a legal challenge over the Brexit divorce deal.

They are asking the High Court in Belfast to adjudicate over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acted in bad faith and for improper purpose in relation to Brexit.

Papers have been lodged requesting the court to grant leave for a judicial review challenge.

The applicant is seeking a declaration that the decision of the Prime Minister to sign the Withdrawal Agreement and Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol in January was made for improper purposes and was an act done in bad faith.

Solicitors acting for the challenger say they will rely upon publicly available evidence which they say indicates that the Prime Minister never intended to adhere to certain parts of the Agreement and Protocol which constitute an international agreement.

The border citizen is also seeking anonymity to pursue the challenge.

The same applicant was granted anonymity by the High Court and also the Court of Appeal in Belfast in a previous Brexit challenge in 2019.

The applicant awaits a decision from the Court for an urgent leave hearing before the challenge can move to the second stage of a substantive hearing and examination of the evidence in respect of the Prime Minister's intentions and conduct.

According to lawyers, the applicant remains extremely concerned about the possibility of a physical infrastructure/border.

If the High Court grants leave for this urgent judicial review, the applicant will argue that the Government signed that Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol without any intention of adhering to it or being bound by it, but rather to ensure that the UK left the EU as soon as possible.

Solicitors for the applicant say the legal papers lodged with the High Court on Friday support this argument by relying on publicly available evidence.

Patricia Coyle of Harte Coyle Collins, Solicitors & Advocates, Belfast speaking on behalf of the applicant said: "The publicly available evidence which my client relies upon in claiming bad faith on the part of the Prime Minister was identified in pre-action correspondence which went to the Prime Minister on September 19. He did not address this evidence in his response to us. My client can only conclude that there is no good answer to it.

"This supports our client's argument that the Prime Minister signed the Withdrawal Agreement and Protocol without ever intending he should be bound by it. If that is correct and the Court adjudicates so, then his actions were unlawful, insofar as he has frustrated the intention of Parliament. Our client also argues that the Prime Minister's decision to sign that Agreement amounted to an exercise of the royal prerogative for improper purposes, or which was otherwise in bad faith.

"Our client's view is that it is both appropriate and open to the High Court in Belfast to make a declaration to this effect, for a variety of reasons, including that doing so is the most appropriate way to vindicate the rule of law and to ensure that the Prime Minister does not avoid the legal consequences flowing from the alleged illegality of his actions."