Boris Johnson calls on MPs to back his general election plans

The prime minister has called on MPs to back his plans for a general election on October 15.

Boris Johnson has laid a motion in the Commons to secure the poll, which needs the support of two-thirds of MPs.

The Liberal Democrats, the SNP and Labour have all said they will not vote in favour of the motion, which comes after MPs backed a bill to block a no-deal Brexit if a deal isn't reached with the EU.

Hitting out against the bill, the prime minister said it would "cut his legs off" during the negotiation process in an attempt to reach a new deal without the backstop.

He also described it as "a surrender bill" which would 'hand control to Brussels'.

The bill had the support of the Tory rebels and most opposition parties but it had the support of the DUP and Kate Hoey.

It's now expected to go to the Lords for approval.

Speaking on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said he'd return to the Commons with a motion for an election if the bill reached the stage it's currently at.

He said he refused to surrender to the EU and said there is only one way forward for the country in his view.

"In my view, and in the view of this government, there must now be an election on Tuesday 15 October."

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn compared Mr Johnson's offer of an election as being like an offer of an apple to Snow White from the Wicked Queen - accompanied by the poison of a no-deal.

"Let this bill pass and gain Royal Assent, then we will back an election so we do not crash out," he said.