Boris Johnson ‘deeply embarrassed’ by protocol claims Sammy Wilson, as NI mentioned just once during PM’s speech

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has suggested Boris Johnson is “deeply embarrassed” about the Northern Ireland Protocol, after he made just one passing reference to the region in his conference speech.

The Prime Minister made his keynote speech at the Tory event in Manchester, with Northern Ireland being mentioned just once in the 45-minute address.

Mr Johnson referred in passing to Northern Ireland during a section of the speech where he vowed to “restore those sinews of the union that have been allowed to atrophy”, referencing investment into the A75 road in Scotland “so vital for the links with Northern Ireland and the rest of the country”.

The A75 links those coming from Belfast into the ferry port at Cairnryan and on to the rest of the country.

The speech, however, made no reference to the ongoing negotiations with the EU around the NI Protocol or so-called Irish Sea border.

The Prime Minister also failed to mention Article 16, after his Brexit Minister Lord Frost had suggested on Monday the protocol safeguard mechanism could be triggered.

Speaking on BBC’s Talkback programme, Mr Wilson suggested the Prime Minister didn’t want to “remind his audience it was one of the many promises he has broken to the people of Northern Ireland”.

“It doesn’t surprise me, he is probably deeply embarrassed about Northern Ireland and the protocol promises he made and broke,” he said.

“What is important is not whether he mentions it in his speech but whether his government sees through the promises being made by Lord Frost, namely that the issues of the protocol will be dealt with.

“If he is capable of being embarrassed about any promises he breaks I don’t know. I suspect he probably isn't.

“I think given the issues which are affecting the Conservative Party in GB at present, it is not surprising he has centred on those issues.”

In a tweet, Sinn Fein’s Chris Hazzard said the speech was “another failure to locate the north of Ireland within their ‘union’”.

“Events of last 5 years has [sic] undoubtedly forced unionism onto the ‘window ledge of the Union’,” he added.

“Will Unionist political leaders remain refugees from the real world?”

Speaking to Tory Party members on Wednesday lunchtime, Mr Johnson focused on wanting to "unleash the spirit of the nation”.

He told the conference about the spirit of NHS nurses, entrepreneurs, the England football team, Olympians, Paralympians and tennis star Emma Raducanu.

"Not only the achievement of those elite athletes but a country that is proud to be a trailblazer, to judge people not by where they come from but by their spirit, by what is inside them," he said.

"That is the spirit that is the same across this country, in every town and village and city that can be found in the hearts and minds of kids growing up everywhere and that is the spirit we are going to unleash."

He also said his party would "defend" the UK's history, but "not because we're proud of everything".

He added: "We really are at risk of a kind of know nothing, cancel culture iconoclasm and so we Conservatives will defend our history and cultural heritage.

"Not because we're proud of everything but because trying to edit it now is as dishonest as a celebrity trying furtively to change his entry in Wikipedia and it's a betrayal of our children's education."