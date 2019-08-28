Boris Johnson denies suspension of Parliament will lead to general election

Boris Johnson will seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of the Queen's Speech on October 14 in a move which could hamper efforts by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister's plan will be considered in a Privy Council meeting at the Queen's Balmoral estate, according to reports.

The House of Commons is currently expected to resume sitting after its summer break on September 3 and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders have agreed to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

But, according to the BBC, the Prime Minister will seek to suspend Parliament from around September 11 until the Queen's Speech - a process known as prorogation.

Speaking on Wednesday morning Mr Johnson denied that the move would lead to a general election.

"What you need to take from this is we're doing exactly what I said on the steps of Downing Street, which is we must get on now with our legislative domestic agenda, people will expect that," the Prime Minister said.

"We need to get on with the stuff that Parliament needs to approve on tackling crime, building infrastructure, building education and reducing the costs of living.

"That is why we need a Queen's Speech and we're going to get on with it.

"Look, we need to get on with our domestic agenda and that's why we're announcing a Queen's Speech for October 14."

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

Boris Johnson (Dylan Martinez/PA)

After the report, Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly tweeted: "Or to put it another way: Government to hold a Queen's Speech, just as all new Governments do."

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson tweeted: "We do not have a 'new government'. This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen."

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson tweeted: "By suspending Parliament to force through a No Deal, Boris Johnson and the Government would remove the voice of the people. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which the @LibDems will strongly oppose."