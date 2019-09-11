Boris Johnson has 'stupid, dangerous Brexit fantasy', says Sinn Fein chief McDonald

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald delivering her keynote address during a party meeting at the Carrickdale Hotel and Spa in Dundalk. PA Photo. Wednesday September 11, 2019.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has said Boris Johnson has a "Brexit fantasy that is profoundly stupid and immeasurably dangerous".

"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson follows a fantasy in which the rights and interests of the Irish people can be cast aside.

"It is time to call Mr Johnson's fantasy for what it is - profoundly stupid and immeasurably dangerous. Mr Johnson's stupid, dangerous fantasy cannot become Ireland's nightmare because Brexit is a very English problem and the consequences of it cannot be shifted on to Ireland," Ms McDonald said.

Speaking at the party's annual pre-Dail away-day in Dundalk Co Louth, she added: "As the 31st of October approaches, neither an Taoiseach or Michel Barnier can blink in the face of Tory intransigence because too much is at stake.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald alongside party colleagues speaking to the media before a party meeting at the Carrickdale Hotel and Spa in Dundalk. Wednesday September 11, 2019

"Despite Mr Johnson's claims to the contrary, the path he is leading would lead us to a hard border.

"The British Prime Minister needs to hear this. The Irish people will not allow our country, our communities, our economy or our peace to be vandalised by him. There can be no return to a hard border customs checks, no more division on this island to suit the needs of a British Government that has no interest in Ireland's future," she said.